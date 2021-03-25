Mettler-Toledo International Inc. announces the acquisition of PendoTECH





COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of PendoTECH, a manufacturer and distributor of single-use sensors, transmitters, control systems, and software for measuring, monitoring, and collecting data primarily in bioprocessing applications. PendoTECH’s focus is on serving bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers and life science labs. The company is located in Princeton, New Jersey, with most of its sales in North America. Purchase review includes a $ 185 million initial payment, conditional consideration up to $ 20 million and other amounts after closing. Olivier Filliol, President and CEO, commented, “We are a global leader in real-time measurement of key process control parameters used in bioprocessing, including sensors to monitor pH, dissolved oxygen, carbon dioxide and other parameters. PendoTECH is an excellent strategic fit as it expands our offer to include a variety of sensors, including pressure, which is an important and common control parameter in upstream and upstream bioprocess applications. for its key innovation in single-use sensors that are becoming increasingly important in bioproduction The combination of our Process Analysis products and technologies and PendoTECH creates one of the most versatile sensor offerings in the bioprocess market. bioprocessing is excellent and we see attractive opportunities to sell and expand arr PendoTECH global tjen. “Customers will also benefit from the use of different sensors with harmonized interfaces and enhanced integration capabilities.” METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is one of the leading global suppliers of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold the number one global market position in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are essential in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most expanded in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com. Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You do not have to rely on forecast statements to predict our actual results. Our current results or performance may be materially different from what is reflected in future statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected revenue growth and the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, you can identify future statements from terminology such as “can”, “will”, “can”, “will”, “should”, “wait”, “plan”, “predict”, ” aim, “” believe “,” evaluate “,” predict “,” potential “or” continue “. We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic and contingency plans, growth opportunities or downturns, our ability to respond to change in terms of market, customer demand, our competitive position, prices, our supply chain, adequacy of our equipment, access and raw material costs, transportation and supplier costs, gross margins, planned research and development efforts, and product presentations, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax related issues, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, the effects of purchases and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses. Our future statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in the light of current results. New risks also arise periodically. Please consider the risks and factors that may cause our results to differ materially from those described in our future statements, including the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. See in particular “Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results” and “Discussion and Analysis of Financial Management and Operations Results” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year completed 31 December 2020 and other reports submitted to the SEC from time to time. SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Similar links http://www.mt.com

