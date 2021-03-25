Amid Congressional Rumble Over CD Gate, House Passes Finance Bill Without Debate – The New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: Amid ongoing slogans and protests over the CD gate quarrel by Congress, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday unveiled the government’s response to the budget debate. The Assembly even passed the Finance Bill without clarification, supplementation or criticism of the government’s response to the MLA of Congress shouting anti-government slogans in the House well. With tough protection of its budget for 2021-22 – the first budget deficit budget since the Fiscal Accountability Act of 2002 – Yediyurappa said the Opposition’s description of being anti-poor and breaking the financial prudence of the state was “insensitive and deceptive.” “If the Leader of the Opposition were sensitive to the desperate measures we had to take due to the desperate times caused by Covid-19, he would have appreciated this budget,” Yediyurappa said. In his one-hour speech, Yediyurappa refused to give in to the Congress protest and ended his speech by condemning the party for interrupting the important budget session. “When we were destroyed by a pandemic and natural disaster like incessant floods, how can we undertake development activities without credit? We have not set up loans for extravagance or banquets. Loans have been raised to help the economy and people. “Neither the government is armed with a magic wand to provide relief during a pandemic that no one predicted, nor the treasury has any Akshayapatra as everyone is aware,” Yediyurappa roared. Even as the congressional protest drowned out his voice, Yediyurappa gave a split of Karnataka finances compared to neighboring states and the need for additional borrowing, claiming that all of his previous budgets have been surplus revenues. “We received Rs 3,905 crore less than estimated from state taxes and Rs 4,318 crore less than central taxes in 2020-21. The 15th Finance Commission has reduced our share of Central funds to 3.64 per cent compared to 4.71 percent given by the previous Finance Commission and this will cause a loss of revenue, “he said. Defending his ministers who went to court to seek gag orders, Yediyurappa said legal experts such as Justice Santosh Hegde and BV Acharya thought the ministers were in their right to seek legal recourse and the Opposition had unnecessarily blocked the Assembly. on it. “I end my speech by condemning your protest that has wasted House time and snatched an opportunity from the MLA to discuss the budget,” he said.

