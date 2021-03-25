Glenorie flood victim drowned in drowning car named Ayaz Younus





The young man who tragically died inside his car while drowning in flood waters in NSW has been identified. Ayaz Younus, 25, died on his way to start a whole new job when he got into the water and got stuck. The deaths of Pakistanis were confirmed by the Pakistan Association of Australia, which said his family had requested that his body be returned to Karachi. I spoke to Ayaz Younus’s father, he had two older brothers and a younger sister, Farhat Jaffri from the joint association. He was from Malir Cantt Karachi, studying software engineering. Ayaz Younus, 25, was killed on the way to start a brand new job. Credit: Facebook The person’s Toyota has been pulled from the high waters. Credit: 7RIJET Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys on Thursday said police were still in the process of informing the family about the tragedy. He had no direct family here in New South Wales or Australia, he said. But this of course is going on now and I make every effort to find his family, think in Pakistan, and make sure they are fully aware of the circumstances. Disturbing details of Younus’s tragic death have surfaced – with the revelations the young man spent 39 minutes on the phone with emergency services before drowning. Cool Younus. Credit: Facebook I think it is fair to say that a forensic report will look at all those situations regarding response time and what exactly happened, Worboys said. The Younus car was taken with him to Cattai Creek Street in Glenorie on Wednesday morning, but his body could not be retrieved until later in the day. If he had not trespassed on us, we would never have found him, Detective Inspector Chris Laird said Wednesday afternoon. However, until the water recedes. We can only speculate as to why he could not get out of the car. The initial examination showed he made every reasonable effort, Laird said. You can only imagine someone fighting for his life in the car, the damage inside. The tragic incident happened in Glenorie northwest of Sydney. Credit: Harry Thomson / 7NEWS.com.au Floods in Windsor, near Glenorie. Credit: 7RIJET Death is a timely and tragic reminder of how dangerous it is to get into flood waters, said NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter. The message is to stay away from flood waters, first and foremost, at all times. A report is being prepared for the attending physician.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos