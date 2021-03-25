Day – Former CEO of Mohegan Gaming returning as the company’s international president





Mohegan – Bobby Soper, former CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment who resigned in 2017 and paid a fine of $ 60,000 for failing to properly disclose his ownership interest in companies doing business with an MGE casino, has been named the international president of MGE. In the newly created position, Soper, a member of the Mohegan Tribe, will oversee all aspects of the MGE’s ongoing development of an integrated resort in South Korea, as well as its bid for an integrated Nagasaki tourist license. Japan, according to an MGE news release. Soper’s appointment follows the announcement last week that Mario Kontomerkos, the president and chief executive of MGE, will resign at the end of the month. Kontomerkos succeeded Soper as president and CEO a few months after Soper’s resignation in February 2017. “Having served the Mohegan Tribe and MGE for many years, we are confident in Bobby’s experience and ability to lead our field efforts in Asia,” said James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “Bobby’s leadership and the presence that MGE represents will serve as a catalyst and result in considerable progress with both of these important international project commitments.” MGE’s release did not mention the circumstances surrounding Soper 2017’s resignation. At the time he resigned, Soper said he was leaving on good terms. The MGE – then known as the Mohegan Tribal Games Authority – also discovered it at the time Pennsylvania Game Regulators were watching the financial irregularities at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, the casino on the MGE racetrack in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The scrutiny was heightened by an investigation into the theft of more than $ 400,000 from the casino that resulted in lawsuits and convictions of three people, including a former casino vice president. The incident occurred after Soper, who served as president of Mohegan Sun Pocono and chief executive from 2005 to 2012, was relocated to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, where he held the same position. As part of a deal with the Pennsylvania Game Control Board, Soper agreed in November 2017 to pay a $ 60,000 fine for failing to properly disclose its ownership interests in 10 companies, including two that had business with Mohegan Sun Pocono. In December 2017, Pennsylvania regulators imposed a $ 1 million fine against Mohegan Sun Pocono following a multi-year investigation into the casino’s financial procedures. After leaving MGE, Soper moved to Sunrise, Fla., And founded his own company, Sun Gaming & Hospitality. Born in Atlanta, Soper holds a law degree from the University of Georgia and first went to work for the tribe in 1997. He began his gaming career at the Mohegan Sun in 2001, serving as chief legal officer and senior vice president of administration. [email protected]







