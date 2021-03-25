The Far Away dystopian drama offers disturbing glimpses of a world at war

Muhlenberg Theater & Dance presents Caryl Churchills performance March 28-30, as part of the Mnemonic Theater Festival

By: Clarissa Shirley ’22

Think of the Hunger Games, set in the world of the Black Mirror with perhaps the most ominous operation to ever make a hat for the theater.

This is what you can expect from Far Away, Caryl Churchills following the short play, opening (practically) March 28 at the Muhlenberg College Theater and Dance.

The scenario is dark and unpredictable, says elderly Muhlenberg Marlee Schulman, who directs the show. It feels right for the time it was inside. We had to read between the lines and have our interpretations. I think the public will do the same.

This one-hour dystopian drama takes on a world where violence is imminent and nothing can be trusted, created by Top Girls and Cloud Nine Obie Award-winning playwright. A young woman needs to grow up fast after seeing a horrific event in her childhood. After this trauma, she embarked on a career as a hat maker, in which she engages in bizarre, detailed rituals that have evolved around violent government repression.

Provocative and disturbing, Far Away offers an essential exploration of fear and tyranny in a dystopian but little-known family world at war.

Second part in the Muhlenbergs semester Mnemonic Theater Festival, Far runs from March 28-30 and will be presented in a virtual show, combining elements of live film and theater. Participation is free. Patrons can request tickets at muhlenberg.edu/seeashow.

second Nicola Ferro plays Joan, the new hat maker. She says she enjoyed working on the script ambiguities.

My character could have ten behind different stories and each rehearsal was looking at which one we like best, Ferro says. It has been really encouraging to do such a deep work in the text as an actor.

Schulman says she has seen her interest in influential film and television in the direction of production, combining theatrical story conventions with elements of mixed media.

This production is very much a part of the theater, in the way we approached the script and the structure of the play, she says. But there are also film elements, which virtual production has made possible. The digital phase has allowed us to approach the thought processes of the characters, which are essential to this story.

Then of course, there are hats.

After a disturbing childhood episode, the audience further meets Joan at work in a hat factory, making detailed and fancy hats for some unknown purpose, which become more and more ominous as the game progresses. The Muhlenbergs costume shop has been hard at work creating a variety of dark headdresses, as predicted by the stylist Stone machine, a second student at Muhlenberg.

I was thinking of hats as a distraction from what is happening in the world, says Schulman. They are so exquisite and such a spectacle that they distract attention from what is happening to the people who wear them.

The New York Times called the show a 2002 premiere abducting, deeply disturbing.

It has the picturesque shape and soft rhythms of a fairy tale, says the Times. Every carefully chosen detail seems to fluctuate with undecided depths. And each one summons the first anxieties and without special mercy for the time in which we live.

Far Away is the second production at the Muhlenbergs Mnemonic Theater Festival mostly virtual in Muhlenberg, lasting through May. Information on all seven festival productions can be found at muhlenberg.edu/seesashow

Far runs on Sunday, March 28, at 1 pm, and on Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30, at 7 pm offspring can register to view the show at muhlenberg.edu/seeashow.





