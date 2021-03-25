Call for human rights inquiry into discrimination against older people reaches Windsor

Advocates and health care unions are calling for an investigation by the Ontario Human Rights Commission into what it calls systematic discrimination against elderly patients in hospitals and long-term care homes across the province.

One of those who have seen this first-hand discrimination in Windsor-Essex is Katrina Simonato.

Her mothers live in the long-term care home in Windsor and Simonato says, based on that experience, she agrees that elderly patients across the province face systemic discrimination after her mother did not receive proper care.

Simonato’s mother is insane and lives in The Village in St. Louis. Clair, a house destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic with 63 total resident deaths resulting from the disease. Her mother fell ill with the disease but has now recovered and been fully vaccinated.

“You will be amazed at how much discrimination there is,” she said, adding that she and her sisters had to constantly protect their mother’s health during the pandemic.

The Ontario Health Coalition, the Ontario Hospital Trade Union Council, part of the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CUPE), and the Advocacy Center for the Elderly have said the packed hospitals are discharging elderly patients who still need care and the elderly in long-term care homes have struggled to receive hospital treatment even after contracting COVID-19.

The groups have been holding press conferences across the province in recent weeks urging communities to support their demand for a human rights investigation and were in Windsor on Wednesday.

“Responsibility is a responsibility that must be taken at the level of the individual institution, no doubt. But there is also a systemic agitation in our health care system that treats the elderly as if their lives are not meaningful or not so meaningful, and as the right of “Their care is less than other people. And it needs to be challenged, especially in the face of the horrors we have seen in the last year,” said Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition.

Katrina Simonato says her 75-year-old mother is a resident of The Village in St. Louis. Clair and that she has not been able to talk to him. She says it has been challenging to get any staff on the phone. (Jacob Barker / CBC)

Of the 401 deaths in Windsor-Essex, Mehra said 174 of the deaths were at home for long-term care. Based on provincial data, 96 percent of total deaths were people aged 60 and over

The organizers mentioned a University of Toronto study who found that 22.4 percent of residents in long-term care homes who died of COVID-19 in Ontario were transferred to hospitals before they died. Meanwhile, for those living in the community, the acceptance rate was 81.4 percent.

Mehra said Windsor was one of the only exceptions as the region set up a field hospital to transport long-term care patients from their facilities and to a designated care area.

She said this should have been “a model for the whole province” and should have been a space the region used in the second wave.

Ontario Human Rights Commission, requesting inquiry

The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) told CBC News in an email Wednesday that it has received a request from the coalition and is in the process of considering it, especially in the context of the ongoing investigation by Long. Independent Care Commission Term COVID-19.

Meanwhile, press secretary Krystle Caputo for the long-term care minister said in an email that the ministry agrees that COVID-19 has uncovered “systemic issues” that it said resulted from decades of neglect and underfunding by previous governments.

She said they are working to improve long-term care by investing $ 4.5 billion in staff and creating “modern and safe” spaces.

“We were the first government in North America to set up an independent commission to ensure a timely, transparent and non-partisan investigation of the pandemic into long-term care homes and to receive advice on how best to protect long-term care residents. , “the statement said.

“Our government is fixing a broken system and making long-term care a better place for residents to live and a better place for staff to work.”