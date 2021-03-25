Seven-Times Stevie ProV International Award Winner Commits to Service Management Business Excellence





TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – For the seven-time winner of Stevie ProV International, customer centrism has always been at the core of every service. Global technology consulting firm based in Tampa, Florida, helps organizations achieve top performance by streamlining their customer, employee and digital experiences. Avant-garde ProV International offer technology consulting services for customers willing to take the next step. Despite the setbacks of a daunting year that posed unforeseen challenges, the global consulting firm continued its quest to provide unhindered services to clients. IT & Cloud Solutions provider helped companies improve efficiency and reduce tariffs to adapt to changing circumstances. Recently, ProV International offers a large Fortune 500 Oil & Gas company for all-day remote monitoring and IT Service Management. They have a long list of clients seeking them for digital transformation counseling in health, industry, manufacturing, field service and more. Known for his commitment to sales and tireless customer service efforts in the technology industry, ProV International won Stevie seven years in a row. The prestigious award recognizes the business achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals working around the world. ProV International was named a Stevie 2020 Finalist in the Customer Service category at the 14th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. ProV International is no stranger to the coveted price. In 2018, the global firm was awarded two Bronze Stevie Awards on the 12th anniversary of the AwardsStevie for Sales and Customer Service. ProV celebrated the victory for its stellar performance with a Stevie Bronze in two categories: Customer Service Call Center Internship of the Year, 2018 and Customer Service Provider of the Year, 2018. Their ongoing effort to accelerate the face of customer service puts ProV International CEO Ajit Nair |, on the wall of Stevie 2017 fame. Nairi was awarded the Stevie Bronze Award in Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year category in the eleven annual Stevie Sales and Customer Service awards. Heather Simpson, Ultradent Equipment Customer Service Manager recognized ProV’s first client approach to her testimony when she said, “ProV treated us properly! Our customers are happy, and so we are happy.” ProV International shares the ethos of putting the customer first, followed by exceptional IT management services that help protect the future of your business. About ProV International. Inc. ProV International is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in efficient processes, enhancing service quality and keeping workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce the complexity of your business with new technological solutions that you will not find anywhere else. By serving a wide range of clients, we believe in and invest in the vision and goals of your organization. Start a conversation with us at https://www.provintl.com/contact-us Press contact: Lisa Wiggins

8132812959

https://www.provintl.com SOURCE ProV International. Inc. Similar links http://www.provintl.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos