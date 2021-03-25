Highest one-day increase of 1,790 Covid cases in the state, 8 deaths





For the first time since December 24 last year, the state has registered eight victims due to coronavirus disease on Wednesday. As many as 1,790 fresh infections were also reported in Gujarat with state health officials attributing the wave to people coming from neighboring Maharashtra. The Gujarat government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra to hold a negative RT-PCR certificate no older than 72 hours. The decision was made in view of a sharp increase in virus cases in Maharashtra, which reported up to 31,855 new cases on Wednesday. In Rajkot, across urban and rural jurisdictions, at least 164 new cases and one fatality were reported that day, civilian officials said. Among those infected are an additional senior civilian judge and 10 Rajkot district court staff members, a court officer said. The judge and staff members, posted in the district court, have come out positive. We have sought guidance from the Gujarat High Court on what our next step should be, including closing the court for a few days. We are waiting for the direction of the High Court and, therefore, no decision has been taken in this matter so far, the officer said.

The officer added that the Rajkot Bar Association had made a representation demanding that the court which was headed by the senior civil judge, who has contracted the viral disease, should be kept closed until 1 April. The court administration has not yet received a summons. Oxygen demand

With 8,823 active Covid-19 cases, the state government said the oxygen demand that day averaged about 91 cubic meters. During the second week of November, when active cases in the state went to about 12,000 random patients, the average daily oxygen demand was about 135 cubic meters of metric. In September, when over 16,000 patients were undergoing treatment, Gujarat reported oxygen consumption at an average of 241 metric tons per day. Serosurvey report published

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has announced that a second city-wide serosurvey, conducted between August 15 and 29 last year, has now been published in the Indian Journal of Public Health. The seros study had found that 31.92% of the contacts of Covid-19 cases already demonstrated IgG antibodies against coronavirus.

Thus, our study justified the need for contact tracking strategies. According to our findings from our study, family contacts have a seropositivity of 39.36%, while other contacts have a seropositivity of 28.72%. Thus, our study generated evidence and helped scientifically clarify the risk categorization as well as the case contact testing strategy for effectively controlling the inevitable spread of the pandemic, said a press release issued by AMC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos