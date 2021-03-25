Iceland erupting volcano tourist tried to cook lava flow





A visitor tried to cook bacon and eggs in the lava, but the pan melted in the heat, officials said.

REYKJAVK, Iceland The eruption of a long-dormant volcano in southwestern Iceland has attracted large crowds of visitors eager to approach the lava flows. Many have traveled to the volcano on the Reykjana Peninsula, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, as it came to life on Friday night after tens of thousands of earthquakes were recorded in the area in the last three weeks. It was the site of the first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. On Tuesday, Iceland civil protection officials were seen making gestures to dozens of people to get out of the lava just meters behind them to ensure visitors were not harmed. One of the officials said a visitor tried to cook bacon and eggs in the lava, but the pan melted in the heat. RELATED: Iceland volcano eruption erupts in long silence, not affecting flights RELATED: Iceland volcano, dormant for 6,000 years, comes to life Italian photographer Vincenzo Mazza, who lives in Iceland, was one of those who saw the slow-flowing lava up close. I have been waiting for many years to see an explosion in Iceland, he said. “I saw some explosions in Italy, like Etna and Stromboli, but this is absolutely different.” I can not say that this is more beautiful than that, because they are very different, but this lava that shines so close to us, is crazy, said Mazza. The lava glow could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavk, about 32 miles (20 miles) away. Icelandic officials said they did not anticipate evacuations because the volcano is in a remote area, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos