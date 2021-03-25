Man causes cheating at Miami International Airport, falsely claims correctional officer, police say





MIAMI, Fla. A New York City man was arrested at Miami International Airport after police said he hit an American Airlines gatekeeper and was told to leave the terminal, but refused and fled. He also falsely claimed to be a correctional officer, according to a police report. Miami-Dade police announced that Brion Howard, 29, arrived at MIA on Tuesday for an American Airlines flight to New York LaGuardia Airport. For some unknown reason, he got angry with a gate agent. A witness saw the incident and contacted police. Staff at the gate said Howard police were being called and, according to the report, he got up. He was eventually found and told that he would not be able to board his flight and that he had to leave immediately from the safe side of the airport. Police said he became a fighter and also told police he was a correctional officer in New York. He then refused to leave the area until he said he had received a refund for his ticket. The staff told him he would have to deal with the airline outside the safe side of the terminal for the refund issue. Ad After exiting the safe side of the airport, Howard insisted on going back inside and the police advised him not to be able to enter again. Howard told police he did not give an f — and tried to walk around the officers to enter the checkpoint exit. As an officer pursued him, Howard turned and threatened the officer telling him to remove that badge f —– and I could a–, according to the report. As another officer tried to arrest him, Howard fled and ran up the stairs to a third-floor apartment. Finally, he was stopped and handcuffed. After the arrest, he told police that his father was a correctional officer. The arrest report said a badge he had shown to the boy officers. Howard was transported to the Turner Correctional Center in Guilford Knight and is facing charges of assaulting a police officer and misconducting the role of an officer.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos