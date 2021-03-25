What you need to know about China’s Xinjiang region and Uighur claims





The US State Department estimates that up to 2 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have passed through a vast network of detention centers across the region, where former detainees claim they were subject to intense political indoctrination, forced labor. , torture and even sexual abuse.

Overseas human rights groups and Uighur activists have also accused the Chinese government of forced cultural assimilation and tight birth control and sterilization against Uighurs.

The former Trump administration officially stated that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighur Muslims.

China vehemently denies allegations of human rights abuses, insisting that the camps are voluntary “vocational training centers” designed to eradicate religious extremism and terrorism.

This week, the U.S. along with the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom announced sanctions against Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang. In a joint statement, the group condemned China’s claim “the use of forced labor, the mass ban on internment camps, forced sterilization and the coordinated destruction of Uyghur heritage”. China responded almost immediately by imposing direct sanctions, travel and business bans on 10 EU politicians and four entities. Both sides have doubled, with European leaders accusing China of being “confrontational” and Beijing accusing the EU of “grave interference” in its internal affairs. Here’s what you need to know about Xinjiang and allegations of cruelty. Where is Xinjiang and who lives there? Xinjiang, officially the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is a vast and remote region in the far west of China. Stretching 1.6 million square kilometers (640,000 square miles) from the Tibetan Plateau in southeast to Kazakhstan on its northwestern border, it is far from China’s largest administrative region but one of its least densely populated. An ethnically diverse region, it is home to a variety of ethnic minority groups, including the Hui, Kazakhs and the largest group, the Uighurs, who speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own unique culture. Xinjiang is rich in natural resources, especially oil and natural gas. The central government has made a concerted effort to develop the region’s economy – boosting a large-scale influx of China’s ethnic Han majority population in recent decades. Historically, Uighurs had been the majority in the region. Now, they make up just over half of Xinjiang’s total population of 22 million, and many of them live in the southern, rural part of Xinjiang. The region is geographically strategic for Beijing. Xinjiang is China’s gateway to Central Asia, bordering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, as well as Mongolia and Russia to the north and Pakistan and India to the south. What led to the blow? Xinjiang minority groups have long felt marginalized and left out of the economic boom, claiming widespread employment discrimination in state-controlled industries that have dominated the local economy. Government-backed restrictions on religious practice and customs that are essential to their Islamic identity since the 1990s have also served to fuel inter-ethnic tensions and occasional violence. In recent years, Beijing has strengthened its control over the region. A turning point came in 2009, when ethnic unrest in Urumqi, the regional capital, resulted in the death of at least 197 people, leading to a government crackdown that saw widespread and persistent restrictions imposed on Muslim minority groups. The government has also linked Uighurs to attacks in Xinjiang and other parts of China. Beijing has blamed Islamic militants and separatists for the violence, though it is debatable how many of these incidents are linked to, or led by, militant groups abroad. In recent years, Beijing has increased restrictions on Islam in the name of fighting terrorism. The crackdown includes banning veils, long beards and Islamic names, cracking down on Quran study groups and preventing Muslim officials from fasting for Ramadan. The intervention escalated even more after Communist Party tough Chen Quanguo took over at Xinjiang in 2016. Chen, the former party chief in neighboring Tibet Autonomous Region, issued a series of security measures, installing a network of checkpoints and artificial intelligence- surveillance cameras enabled to track people’s daily routines. Authorities also collected biometric data from residents and conducted on-site checks on their phones to scan content that was considered problematic or suspicious. What are detention camps? The biggest step China has taken in suppressing it is the network of detention camps across the region. Former inmates have described experiencing political indoctrination and abuse within the camps, such as food and sleep deprivation, forced injections, forced sterilizations, abortions and gang rapes. They were handcuffed and forced to live in poor conditions; one detainee said she was put in a cell with 20 other women and allowed to use the toilet only once a day for three to five minutes. Those who took the most time were struck by the electroshop with sticks, she said. In a report released in March, Amnesty International estimated that there may be thousands of Uighur children who have been separated from their parents for years as a result of the government’s crackdown on Xinjiang. Initially, Beijing categorically denied the existence of camps. But he later claimed that the facilities are voluntary “vocational training centers” where people learn work skills, Chinese language and laws. The government now insists that camps are needed to prevent religious extremism and terrorism. Leaked Chinese government documents, however, revealed that people could be sent to a detention center simply for “wearing a veil” or growing “a long beard.” Those who disappeared in the camps also include Uighur intellectuals and artists – people who would not need vocational training as the Chinese government claims. The documents, along with other first-hand reports, present an alarming picture of what appears to be a strategic campaign by Beijing to remove Uyghurs from their cultural and religious identity and suppress behavior considered patriotic. The Chinese government has challenged the veracity of the leaked records. How has the world responded? The treatment of Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang has been widely condemned by the international community. In July 2019, 22 countries signed a letter urging China to end “massive arbitrary sanctions and its related violations” and called on Beijing to allow UN experts to enter the region. But many Muslim-majority countries have remained silent on China’s crackdown on Xinjiang, and some even voiced support for Beijing. Just four days after the letter condemning China’s Xinjiang policies was sent to the United Nations, 37 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Russia and North Korea, wrote to the UN and praised China for his “outstanding achievements in the field of human rights” in Xinjiang. In January this year, the US officially determined that China was committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighurs. One month later, the Dutch and Canadian parliaments passed similar motions despite opposition from their leaders. The US also banned imports of cotton products and tomatoes produced in Xinjiang due to forced labor concerns. In March, a non-governmental organization undertook an independent legal analysis of genocide allegations – and what responsibility Beijing may have – for the first time. The report, conducted by more than 50 global experts, concluded that the alleged actions of the Chinese government have violated every single provision in the United Nations Convention on Genocide. Days before the report was released, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the genocide allegations “could not have been more inappropriate.” The Chinese government has consistently defended its actions in Xinjiang, saying citizens now enjoy a high standard of living and calling the allegations a slander campaign by foreign forces. The sanctions announced this week are some of the strongest and most unified actions taken in protest of the treatment of Uighurs, which appear to be aimed at isolating and pressuring Beijing. The United States targeted Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the Xinjiang Construction and Construction Corps Party Committee, and Chen Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Safety Bureau. Meanwhile, the EU sanctioned Zhu Hailun, the former head of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and three other senior officials for overseeing the detention and indoctrination program. But none of the sanctions so far has cited Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, who has called his Xinjiang government’s policy “completely correct.”

CNN’s Ben Westcott contributed to this report.

