Kingdee International Announces 2020 Annual Results | tidings

Hong Kong, March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (“Kingdee International”, “Kingdee” or “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, “Group”“; stock code: 0268.HK) today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (“Reporting Period”). The group continued to promote its business transformation strategy by focusing on developing and promoting cloud subscription products. During the reporting period, the Kingdee Cloud Group business grew by 45.6% year-on-year, accounting for 57% of total revenue. Due to the strong growth of subscription-based cloud services, contract obligations related to subscription services increased by 95.7% year-on-year, Kingdee Cloud ARR (recurring annual revenue) subscription reached roughly RMB1.0 billion, representing an increase of 58% from year to year.

During the reporting period, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately 3,356 million RMB, representing an increase of 0.9% year-on-year, while revenues from the enterprise resource planning (ERP) business decreased by 28.2% year-on-year. The Group’s cloud services business maintained a high growth rate through the execution of its cloud strategy and transformation, with revenue from the cloud services business 1,912 million RMB in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.6%. The loss attributable to the Company’s equity holders for the period was approximately 335 million RMB, due to the strong implementation of the Group’s strategy of transforming its subscription model into a cloud, proactive cessation of sales of some ERP software license products and increased investment in the research and development of cloud products such as Cosmic.

Kingdee International has been consistently honored by respected global research institutions throughout the year. According to IDC research, Kingdee has captured most of the enterprise-scale ERM SaaS (Cloud ERP) scale industry and the SaaS Cloud services financial industry in China for the fourth year, and has held the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing Chinese enterprises for 16 consecutive years. Kingdee has become the only SaaS company in China which received the IDC Global SaaS 2020 customer satisfaction award, ranking no. 1 in SaaS ERP customer satisfaction. The company was also included in the Hang Seng Indexes Co., Ltd., the newly established Hang Seng Technology Index as a constituent reserve of the Top-10 (launched on July 27, 2020)

Kingdee Cloud Cosmic strengthened R&D, focused on self-developed technology innovation to occupy the high-level market of large enterprises

Passing into the EBC era, large enterprises have introduced new demands for the digitalization platform and the industrial internet platform. As the first platform of native cloud architecture in China with the primary objective of enabling EBC’s five capabilities, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic has gained the attention of many large enterprises. While at the end of 2020, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic officially released version V3.0, which continued to accelerate the search and development of the application, strengthened the technical advantages and made significant updates to the platform structure, while also focusing on optimizing system opening.

During the reporting period, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic revenues recorded approx 190 million RMB, which represents an increase of 220% annually. The contracted clients were 367 in 2020, including central and state-owned enterprises such as State Power Investment Corporation, ChinaMerchants Group, China Tobacco Yunnan, Hisense, HBIS Digital, Zhejiang Communications Investment and PowerChinaReal Estate; also including major well-known enterprises such as HUAWEI, HAECOXiamen, Kerry Logistics, DIT and Rongan holdings. Cosmic has supported industry leaders to achieve efficiency and innovation improvement localized by digital transformation and business innovation.

Kingdee Cloud Galaxy deepen digital intelligence empowerment industry, becoming a star product for medium-sized enterprises

Kingdee Cloud Galaxy provided comprehensive solutions for the enterprise’s narrow value chain, including Cloud Marketing Omni-channel, Smart Accounting Cloud, Smart Manufacturing Cloud, Smart Supply Chain Cloud, PLM R&D Cloud, etc., and innovated in customer engagement in distance and marketing and updated internet implementation platform, realized the rapid launch of subscription products that effectively helped enterprises to restructure the digital enterprise capability, using digital empowerment to accelerate enterprise transformation and updating.

During the reporting period, the Kingdee Cloud Galaxy continued to grow steadily, reaching revenues approximately 1,141 million RMB, representing an increase from year to year by over 31.4%, the dollar retention rate remained above 86% and accumulated over 17,200 clients, including Huawei Marine, iFlytek, MEGVII, Yanjin Food Store, Seamild Foods, Yuan Qi Sen Lin, RLX Technology, CYG SUNRI and other well-known corporate clients. Galaxy has become the choice of many new economy enterprises and industry unicorns, to realize innovation and high growth.

King Kingdee sidereal focused on integrated operation + management solution to build a service platform for small and micro enterprise growth

During the reporting period, Kingdee launched Kingdee Cloud Stellar, a new service platform for intelligent small and micro enterprise growth based on the Cosmic platform, which focused on online operation and digital management of small, empowered enterprises enterprises with the three characteristics of “new accounting” & taxation, new marketing and new business model. “It provides SaaS services such as Financial Cloud, Tax Cloud, Purchase, Sale & Inventory Cloud and Ordering Mall, etc., and supports small enterprises to quickly restore production after the pandemic, customer purchases and expansion of revenue sources, intelligent management and real-time decision-making.Moreover, Kingdee Jingdou Cloud achieved a 62.4% increase in revenue from reconciliation, with over 160,000 cumulative clients and dollar retention rate of approximately 76%.

multi-field cloud placement, deep cultivation in industry with best practices

During the reporting period, EAS Cloud focused on updating tax control in the digital age, integrating business and finance, improving efficiency through data intelligence, and promoting cloud migration for existing customers. Kingdee Guanyi Cloud released the cloud version of e-commerce. Cloud-Hubquickly launched solutions such as “Health Viewing” and audio and video conferencing. Kingdee Finance has consistently won awards such as products recommended by the MIIT Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau China. The Wojia Cloud service project has covered 165 cities across the country and is newly signed with the top 100 properties like Lushang, Shenzhen Science Park and Logan Property.

view

“Kingdee will continue to execute its cloud subscription transformation strategy, adhering to the” customer-centric, hardworking foundation and long-term professionalism “philosophy and creating a new Kingdee with the business model of compliance in the next three years . ” Mr. Xu Shaochun, Chairman and CEO of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, said, “In 2021, Kingdee will be more ambitious and more powerful in helping every enterprise customer grow through challenges and strengthen themselves in difficulty to enable the enterprise business. skills in the future “.

About Kingdee International Group Group Company Limited

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (“Kingdee International” or “Kingdee”) was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, PRC. Adhering to the core values ​​of “Acting with all conscience, with integrity and fairness”, the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth goals and allowing the sun to shine on any company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform.

Through constant efforts to explore Of China In the cloud enterprise market, Kingdee has held the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing enterprises for 16 consecutive years, and has captured the largest share in the SaaS enterprise-scale services industry. Cloud for 4 years. Kingdee is currently the only Chinese enterprise SaaS cloud service provider selected in the Gartner Global Market Guide and has become the only Chinese SaaS company to win the IDC SaaS 2020 Customer Satisfaction Award.

In addition, the various Kingdee services and products in the Cloud are the preferred choices of the major enterprises. They include “Kingdee Cloud Cosmic” (digitalization and ecosystem platform for large enterprises), “Kingdee Cloud Galaxy” (intelligent growth service platform for medium-sized enterprises), “Kingdee Cloud Stellar” (intelligent growth service platform for micro and small enterprises), “Cloud-Hub”,Fito Cloud“(Cloud services for e-commerce operators),” Cargeer “(Cloud services for car dealers) and” Wojia Cloud “(Cloud services for the property industry). With its advantages in management software and Cloud services, Kingdee offers services and products for more than 6.8 million enterprises, government agencies and other organizations worldwide.

