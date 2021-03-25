On a very warm Thursday afternoon, showers return near sunset





More showers along the way tomorrow evening …

KIST EV evening: Cloudy and humid, the rain ends. Temperatures in the ’50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph. TODAY: Clouds & Fog. Lo 52. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Partly sunny, warm showers in the evening. Hello 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Friday: Morning showers, windy and soft. Hello 75. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Rain has been slow to emerge in the far eastern areas. On average, a large portion of the area received half an inch of rain, but some higher totals reached close to an inch of rain. The good moist rain is over for this evening and we will be drying up later this evening and overnight. Conditions remain relatively mild with levels low in the 50s. Tomorrow morning starts cloudy and humid thanks to the remaining moisture trapped in the air by today’s rain. The winds will gradually shift direction, and while it may take some time, we expect the sunlight to explode on Thursday afternoon. Some countries may even see periods of clear, blue skies before clouds return to the region. Another round of clouds could bring some rain or storm after 5pm tomorrow evening. Thunderstorms are possible because temperatures could rise until the mid-70s as a strong south wind blows ahead of the next rain zone! From Friday to mid-morning, the drier air will move and temperatures should rise briefly to the 70s again before a calm Friday evening. There will be a lot of Friday wind coming back from the front, so be prepared for foggy conditions that could last Friday night. Gusts can be as high as 40-50 mph! There are definitely many moving parts of this forecast as we see numerous air masses moving in and out of the Commonwealth. After the front, it will get cooler for the weekend, but the refreshment is relative as the heights will stay well above normal. Saturday seems to be the dry day of both as the next low pressure area will bring showers until Sunday. By next Monday it will become noticeably cooler (and windy again!). Enjoy the warmth and enjoy the rain you need ca! It has been a dry month. -Meteorologist Dan Tomaso

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos