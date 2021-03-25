GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian capital ready to leave as US economic news pushes lower indices

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) – Asian markets are likely to open mixed on Thursday as global stock dips and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would benefit most from boosting growth.

Concerns about expanding economic blockades in Europe and possible tax increases in the US also affected investor sentiment.

Rising interest rates, tax policy uncertainty, inflation concerns, all remain in the minds of investors. However, none of these topics talk about increasing risk appetite, said Peter Kenny of Kennys Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in Denver.

We are seeing huge gains in recent years below the wider market performance.

European stocks closed near two-week highs as oil prices revived from huge losses earlier in the week after one of the world’s largest vessels sank in the Suez Canal. Authorities were still trying to clear the ship of its vital transport lane on Wednesday afternoon.

While the cruise industry is a small part of the stock market … it is possible that the news was a reminder of the broader threat that COVID-19 still poses for the entire reopening narrative, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief executive of Investment in the Independent Alliance of Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina.

We do not doubt that the economy will reopen significantly each year and that GDP growth will be impressive, but it is worth remembering that we need to be careful that the market goes far ahead of the facts on the ground.

Australian Futures S & P / ASX 200 lost 0.18% in early trading.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index revenue lost 0.42%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.39%.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.91%. MSCIs broadest Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan closed 1.86% lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.09 points, or 0.01%, to 32,420.06, giving up early gains even as investors rallied back into economically sensitive sectors betting on a continued recovery of the U.S. economy, analysts said. .

Nasdaq Composite fell 265.81 points, or 2.01%, to 12,961.89, while the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points, or 0.55%, to 3,889.14, unable to stop selling the previous days, as investors set aside economic optimism from the President of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The remarks by the two top U.S. economic officials reflect what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying Wednesday that the most likely issue is 2021 will be a very, very strong year.

Powell said a round of post-pandemic price hikes would not feed a devastating burst of inflation.

For the first time in six months it has raised genuine questions about the pace and path of economic recovery, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

What may have been complacency about the virus and the prospect of blockages has forced markets to fundamentally re-evaluate conversations about the risks of very hot economies, inflationary pressures and higher yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.02% and the MSCI Stock Meter across the globe jumped 0.90%.

Investors have focused on the core yield of the 10-year treasury records, wondering if there is room for long-term interest rates to run, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

We know the economy has started to really accelerate in the second quarter, Kelly said. But we still haven’t seen that acceleration, so that’s what we expected.

Support for most of the session came from data showing the activity of the US plant set up in early March with strong growth in new orders. But supply chain disruptions put cost pressures on manufacturers, keeping inflation fears in focus.

US gross recently fell 0.72% to $ 60.74 a barrel and Brent was at $ 64.22, up 5.64% on the day.

The dollar index rose 0.196%, with the euro unchanged at $ 1.1812.

The 10-year recent rating notes rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.6102%, versus 1.614% late Wednesday.

Well you have to look and wait naturally to see how this works, added Rodda IGs.