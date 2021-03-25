Explanator: What does the UNHRC resolution mean for Sri Lanka? United Nations News





UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has been given a mandate to gather evidence of crimes during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the Tamil separatist Tigers and an increase in civilian deaths. Rights groups say the ruling is a critical step in gaining justice for war crimes victims and could have important consequences for the current Sri Lankan government. Here we answer your frequently asked questions: What does the UN resolution allow? The resolution allows the UN to collect, consolidate, analyze and store information and evidence and develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for serious human rights violations or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and support relevant court and other proceedings. He also provided a budget of $ 2.8 million to hire investigators to work on gathering evidence. What can it mean for Sri Lanka? The resolution is a major blow to the Sri Lankan government, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as the war’s defense chief, said Yasmin Sooka, a rights lawyer involved in prosecuting several Sri Lankan war figures. Lanka, including Rajapaksa. The Bachelets office is likely to take several months to set up a team and gathering evidence will be a lengthy process, Sooka said. I do not expect the Sri Lankan government to cooperate, said Rajiv Bhatia, a prominent associate in the think-tank of Indian foreign policy, Gateway House. The length of time that has elapsed since the end of the war will also complicate the collection of evidence, he added. What does Sri Lanka say? Sri Lanka has strongly rejected the resolution. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunewardena said the resolution lacked authority as the nations that had voted in favor outnumbered those that had voted against or abstained. The resolution was brought by countries backed by Western powers that want to dominate the Global South, he said. Sri Lanka’s envoy to the UN, CA Chandraprema, called the text useless and divisive, as it was not passed without opposition and strongly opposed by its allies, including China and Russia. Who voted for him? The 47-member Human Rights Council passed the resolution, with 22 votes in favor, 11 against and 14 abstentions. In favor: Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine, Kingdom United and Uruguay Against: Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Somalia, Uzbekistan and Venezuela. India, Indonesia, Japan and Nepal were among the nations that abstained from voting. Abstentions, including neighbors India and Nepal and some friendly countries, were a blow to Colombo and could ruin relations. They are putting a bold face (but) there was a very big effort by Colombo to make India support them, Bhatia said, adding that this could already prove an already strained relationship between the countries.







