The Australian floods raise the alarm about Sydney’s huge house gambling

Sydney – As Australia estimates the multi-billion dollar cost of once-a-century rains that have flooded large parts of its east coast communities this week, experts are warning that even greater disasters are expected if Sydney expands to a core area the flood is left unchecked.

Australian National University professor Jamie Pittock, an environmental scientist, told Nikkei Asia that the New South Wales state government should halt plans to relocate an additional 130,000 people to an area known as the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley floodplain by in 2050, and start helping people already living there relocate to safer places.

He said a blanket ban was needed for areas below the 1 in 500-year flood level and people should not be allowed to rebuild “as it was”.

The Australian Insurance Council says it has already received more than 14,000 claims regarding ongoing flooding in New South Wales and southern Queensland, with more expected after residents return to their properties. “This remains an active natural disaster and it will take some time to get a clearer picture of the damage,” said council CEO Andrew Hall.

The National Bureau of Meteorology warned on Wednesday that the flood emergency was not over, although rain has eased in some places. He said large volumes of flood water were still flowing through river systems and some areas had not yet seen their flood peaks.

“The flood situation remains a serious threat to life and property throughout New South Wales and will continue to cause considerable disruption and isolation,” the bureau said.

Heavy rainy weather systems known as East Coast Lows are a perennial flood risk along the east coast and can throw up to half a year of rain in a week – as proven this month. Thousands of people have been evacuated from declared disaster areas in New South Wales in recent days.

In addition to housing claims worth $ 2 billion plus ($ 1.5 billion) AU, coal exports to New South Wales through the port of Newcastle have been disrupted by weather damage. The state’s highest agricultural body, NSW Farmers, is warning that losses of livestock, pastures and crops, plus damage to farm infrastructure, will inevitably increase the cost of food in the coming months.

As floods affect many communities along the east coast and inland, the biggest economic impact is in Sydney, the country’s largest city.

With a population of 5.4 million, the Greater Sydney area is home to more than 20% of Australia’s total population of 26 million and is a major engine of economic growth, responsible for nearly a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product.

Its economic opportunities are a magnet for even more people. But large national parks to the north and south of the city create a natural development buffer, forcing dwellings and industrial estates to creep steadily westward to the foot of the Blue Mountains, 50 km inland.

This places them in a flood-affected valley of 450 sq km that follows the flow of the rivers Nepean and Hawkesbury. The rivers end their way for 180 km in a large arch from the source of the Nepean to the mountains southwest of Sydney in Broken Bay, where the Hawkesbury River meets the ocean about 50 km north of Sydney.

In 2007, the state government set a construction level in the flood field equal to a 1 in 100-year flood, but thousands of existing homes are below that threshold. The last major floods there were in 1961, but a super-flood in 1867 saw water levels in Windsor on the Hawkesbury River reach 19.7 meters, equivalent to a 1-in-500-year flood.

The Australian Insurance Council has identified the flood plain as the highest flood exposure in New South Wales, and possibly Australia.

This month’s floods come as Australia seeks to adjust to changes in its economic circumstances. After nearly three decades of uninterrupted prosperity since 1991, a combination of widespread drought, devastating fires in 2019-2020, an ugly slide in relations with China and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic saw Australia go through a rare recession technical by June 2020.

Tensions in China wiped out billions of dollars in export earnings from thermal coal, cotton, barley, seafood, wine and wood, while COVID-19 caused revenue losses from domestic blockades and bans on international tourists and students.

The picture is bright, with economic growth fueled by the belief that a vaccine spread that began this month will contain the virus. Isolation and strict quarantine measures in Australia have kept the number of coronavirus cases still very low compared to the Northern Hemisphere.

Still, government revenue support measures for people and businesses affected by the pandemic will begin to diminish by the end of March, and floods in New South Wales and southeast Queensland will be another blow to sectors such as agriculture and tourism. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday authorized disaster relief payments of $ 1,000 AU ($ 760) for adults and $ 400 AU for children in flood-hit jurisdictions.

For local governments trying to manage both the Sydney housing boom and the risks of natural disasters, floods serve as a warning. Pittock of ANU, a professor at the university’s School of Environment and Society Fenner, said there were no safe areas for building houses on the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley floor, although development was possible on higher ground overlooking the valley. . He said “poor governance” had allowed people to build houses in flood-prone areas, and that climate change was likely to increase the frequency of dangerous floods.

“This crisis could shake the government. We may be at a turning point,” he told Nikkei Asia. He said withdrawing from the floodplain would give the river “space to flood” and could increase opportunities for high-value agriculture, recreation and nature conservation. “Soils so good and well irrigated soil for high quality food production.”

“Professor Elizabeth Mossop, dean of the School of Architecture, Construction and Design at Sydney University of Technology, said it was the government’s responsibility to keep people away from damage, and by allowing them to build new homes in the floodplain.” directly oppose “this.

She told Nikkei Asia: “Understanding urban flooding requires us to fight the basic natural systems on which we have built our cities.”

David Littleproud, the federal government’s emergency management minister, said this week the New South Wales state government should become tougher with its planning decisions and their implementation by local councils.

About 130,000 people now live in the flood zone, including residents of 5,000 homes built in low-lying areas that are at risk of a 1 in 100-year flood. New South Wales Planning Minister Rob Stokes has ordered a break in plans to build housing for another 130,000 residents by 2050.

Housing approvals in high-risk areas need to be stopped, according to Ian Dinham, president of Floodplain Management Australia, a network of water professionals representing private and public enterprises. He said in a comment this week that beyond the economic damage, there would be a “huge social impact” on people who lost everything in the flood.

Dinham warned that in extreme floods, water in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley could hit 7 feet above existing floor levels of new homes. “This is higher than the roof in one-level houses,” he noted.

About 2.5 million people now live in Greater Western Sydney, with the figure projected to reach 3 million by 2036 as urbanization progresses. The $ 5.3 million AU West Sydney International Airport is expected to open in 2026 and is expected to become a new hub for tech businesses. New rail and road links are being built to serve the airport and more than 40,000 students are studying on 10 campuses of Western Sydney University in the area.

All of this suggests that procrastination for more residential land is unlikely to fade. But a grim reminder of the power of nature came early in the flood crisis.

On Monday, the $ 130 million AU New Windsor Bridge road surface – opened last May as a flood-resistant replacement for a bridge built across the Hawkesbury River in 1874 – slipped under water.