India temporarily suspends exports of Covid vaccines to meet local demand as infections rise: Reports





India has decided to temporarily suspend all major exports of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, produced locally by the India Serum Institute, to meet its domestic demand as the country faces a renewed rise in infections, Reuters reported on Thursday. India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, has exported more than six crore doses but has only given about 5.31 crore to its people. Everything else has taken a backward place, for at least for the time being, a government official told the news agency. No exports, nothing until the situation in India stabilizes. The government will not take such a big chance at the moment when so many need to be vaccinated in India. The move came two days after the Center announced it would expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include anyone over the age of 45 and denied there was any shortage of vaccines in the country. The decision also comes at a time when governments’ highly publicized vaccine diplomacy is being questioned by the Opposition, with some states expressing fears of reduced supplies. Unidentified officials told Times Hindustan that there will be no one complete ban on exports, although supplies to other countries will be made only after we meet domestic needs. We have helped countries around the world with trade supplies and vaccine grants and will continue to do so, an official said, adding that future exports will depend on the pace at which India is able to increase its capacity. of production. While government officials said India would honor its trade agreements and export commitments, UNICEF told Reuters that the move would affect supplies for the GAVI / World Health Organization-sponsored COVAX vaccine sharing initiative, through which it is assumed that 64 lower-income countries receive doses from the Serum Institute. The United Nations body is the procurement and distribution partner of the programs. We understand that deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to the lower participating economies at the COVAX facility are likely to face delays following an obstacle in securing export licenses for further doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by The India Serum Institute (SII) is expected to be shipped in March and April, UNICEF said, according to the news agency. COVAX is in talks with the Government of India in order to secure deliveries as soon as possible. COVAX has so far received 17.7 million (1.77 crore) doses of AstraZeneca from the Serum Institute. Many countries are relying on the program to immunize their citizens and Serum has already delayed deliveries to Brazil, Britain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. With 1,17,87,534 cases, India has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil. On Thursday, the country recorded 53,476 coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since October 23. With 251 deaths, the number rose to 1,60,692. Currently, only the elderly and those over 45 with other health conditions are eligible for vaccinations in India. Health and other front line workers were first in line when India launched its car on January 16th.

