Waikato Mongrel Mob claims crackdown on ‘racism’ and ‘dog whistle policy’

Giving the police greater powers to pursue gangs and their weapons was racist and would violate human rights, including freedom of association, says the Kingdom Mob Waikato Mongrel.

Kingdom’s public relations liaison Louise Hutchinson had heated exchanges with National MPs this morning as she appeared before Parliament’s justice committee.

The committee is reviewing the Firearms Amendment Bill (No. 2) by National MP Simeon Brown, which would bar gang members from the 37 specified gangs from holding a firearms license.

It would also allow the Police Commissioner to make 600 members of the bizarre gang – convicted of serious offenses – subject to a firearms ban order, which would give police greater powers to search for them. , their vehicles and firearms property.

The bill passed its first reading last term with the support of National and NZ First and is unlikely to pass into law as opposed by Labor and the Greens.

Hutchinson told the committee that the current law already requires people to be “fit and proper” before they are able to have a firearms license.

“This bill is racist in its purpose and it clearly targets Maori, the Pacific and ethnic minorities already disproportionately affected by crime and victimization.”

She said this affected the right to be accompanied, as a meeting with someone subject to an FPO would put other people at risk of being in the presence of a police check.

“Finish the crime, yes. If a gang is committing a crime, shut them down. But do not assume that the people who form or join a roopu are breaking the law and are there to scare you.”

“The Kingdom believes that what is really driving gun violence, coupled with the illicit drug trade in New Zealand, is poverty.

“The dog whistle policy is great for playing with people’s fears and anxieties, but not so good for solving any problems. If you want to fix gun violence and related issues, fix poverty.”

Brown told Hutchinson that her submission felt like a PR exercise.

“When will your members surrender their weapons and stop selling the method, which destroys life in our community?”

He said there had been a lot of publicity about the reforms that kingdom leader Sonny Fatu was trying to put in place, but “until you stop selling meth to the community across New Zealand and hand over the weapons, she will not believe it”.

Hutchinson responded by telling Brown to come to Waikato to see for himself, adding that Fatu had no weapons.

Brown: “Twenty-nine members were arrested last year with illegal firearms – the Waikato Mongrel Mob.”

Hutchinson: “This was not the Mongrel Mob kingdom. There are different chapters, Simeon.”

She then clashed with National Assembly deputy Simon Bridges after he cited media stories where Fatu said he would not hand over illegal firearms because they were needed for their protection.

“Why should we take everything you say seriously if he does not take the laws of this land seriously?” Ask the bridges.

Hutchinson: “Many New Zealanders realize that not all things reported in the media are actually accurate.”

Bridges: “How many illegal weapons do your members have?”

Hutchinson: “Is this a PR stunt for you, Simon? … If the police have evidence that there are guns in our organization, don’t you think people would have been arrested by now? You are questioning my integrity.”

The government has considered what to do about the FPO since the March 15 mosque attacks and a spokeswoman for Police Minister Poto Williams confirmed that work is ongoing.

text by Derek Cheng, NZ Herald