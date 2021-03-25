Karnataka Minister Dr K Sudhakar dares MLA to Take Monogamy Test in Self Issues

Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar said his statement had been misinterpreted and expressed regret.

Bengaluru:

The statement by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, which calls for an investigation into the personal lives of all 225 members of the state assembly to find out how many of them have had illicit or extramarital affairs, created a shake-up in the counties political on Wednesday.

While this created a riot in the assembly and drew criticism, the minister later said his statement had been misinterpreted and expressed regret.

“For those opposition leaders from Congress and JD (S) who are projecting themselves as Maryada Purushas and Sri Ramachandras, I want to throw a challenge. Let them face all 225 (MLA). Let it be proven who has had relations illegal or not, including me, “Mr Sudhakar had said earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “Everyone’s character will be known. Who did what when they were Prime Minister. Let everything be asked. However, this is a matter of morality and values, right? Let it involve everyone. – ministers, MLA, opposition leaders “.

Taking the names of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar, former Prime Minister and leader of JD (S) HD Kumaraswamy, Mr. Sudhakar said, “If their conscience is right, let them agree with this proposal and face investigation “.

“They are all Satya Harishchandras. KR Ramesh Kumar, V Muniyappa (congressional leader), Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy. They are pursuing monogamy, right? Let them agree on this (challenge). Let there be investigations for all 225 “People will know the truth. I’m ready for that,” he added.

Mr Sudhakar’s statement was in response to a request from Congress for the resignation of six ministers, including him, for moral reasons and to obtain a court order against the publication or transmission of any unverified news about them.

The other five ministers are: Minister of Labor Shivaram Hebbar, Minister of Agriculture BC Patil, Minister of Cooperation ST Somashekar, Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda and Minister of Urban Development Bhyrathi Basavaraj.

They had appealed to the court for detention after one of their colleagues Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned earlier this month amid allegations of sexual harassment following the release of an alleged sex video involving him. He has called it false.

Reacting to Mr Sudhakar’s statement, Shivakumar said he has a wife and a family. He said, “I am very happy. He (Sudhakar) has given precious words to the state. We will discuss this in the Assembly after discussing it with our leaders as it includes everyone.”

Hitting Mr. Sudhakar, z. Kumarsawamy said such a situation would not have arisen if he and his ministerial colleagues had followed the regularity.

Recalling that he had slipped once in his private life, he said, I accepted him into the Assembly. Why he (Sudhakar) has brought in my name. “I have said it openly.”

“These things would not have come out if you had behaved properly and not gone to court for a restraining order. You created these problems,” Mr Kumaraswamy said.

“Such issues should not be discussed in public. No one can claim to be Satya Harishchandra,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) who is from Mr Sudhakar (BJP)’s party, calling the minister’s statement wrong, demanded that he withdraw it.

While giving the statement, he (Sudhakar) should have gotten specific names instead of talking about all 224 MLA. We are elected representatives, we have a position in society, so our statement should be made carefully as people will follow it. Such easy statements should not be made, it is not good for anyone, he said.

Opposition members hit Mr. Sudhakar saying he had not spared women legislators either.

“225 MLAs include you (the Chairman), me …. it is a matter of our honor. I have worked in this house for 30-32 years, I’m in pain, no one has made such a statement. There are women MLAs in 225, what will people think of us, “said MV Resh of Congress RV Deshpande.

Mr Siddaramaiah, noting that Mr Sudhakar had made a comprehensive statement and specifically took his name along with Ramesh Kumar, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy, said this constituted a breach of the Chamber’s privilege.

“He has spoken, including the women’s MLAs, so I urge the Prime Minister to investigate all 225 MLAs … The minister should resign immediately,” he said.

While the Minister of Law and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai said that the statement was made to the media outside the House and has nothing to do with it or the government, also the context in which it was made was not known.

Mr Siddaramaiah, raising objections, said Mr Sudhakar is part of the government, he is the Minister.

Mayor Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri also expressed dissatisfaction and said that no one should speak lightly or in a way that creates suspicion about the House or its members.

As his statement drew criticism from all party lines, including his own, Mr Sudhakar, in a statement later in the day, said, “I have great respect for the August House and the legislature and will never do anything. who will not respect the Chamber. “

“My words, which were uttered out of anxiety about the biased statements of opposition leaders, have been misinterpreted and thrown out of proportion. I have a high regard for all lawmakers … Congress is desperately trying to please the assassination. of the character of the 6 ministers, “he said, adding that his statement has been misinterpreted and he regrets if he has harmed anyone.”