H&M, Nike Boycotts China while Xinjiang Becomes Wedge Issue
American and European retail brands in China are suddenly facing a dilemma: Embrace cotton from Xinjiang and come under attack in the West, or reject it and risk a boycott in the world’s second largest economy.
Hennes & Mauritz AB was attacked by the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday after social media users opened an undated company statement regarding forced labor charges in Xinjiang. Calls to boycott the Swedish retailer quickly spread including Nike Inc., which has previously said it will not source products from the region due to work concerns. Brand ambassadors to China for both firms have severed ties with companies in recent days.
“Do you want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton?” Desired thought! “Said the Communist Youth League in a Weibo post, referring to H&M. One of the PLA accounts on Weibo called H&M’s statement” ignorant and arrogant. “
The Communist Party move to target companies over Xinjiang shows that President Xi Jinping’s government is seeking to set real costs for governments and businesses criticizing China’s human rights record as the Biden administration aims to unite allies on the issue. BejingReciprocal sanctions against European Union officials on Monday, following sanctions and statements coordinated by the EU, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
In a tried-and-true meeting between senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats last week, Politburo member Yang Jiechi made extended remarks attacking the U.S. human rights record and calling on the world to stop interference in China’s “internal affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying went back this week, hitting the US and Europe on everything from the slave trade and Nazism to the assassination of George Floyd and the claim of collecting coronavirus vaccines.
China strikes US allies in attempt to thwart Biden strategy
Chinese firms are now gathering around Xinjiang, which produces more than 80% of the country’s cotton. Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Hongxing Erke Sports Products Co. were among the companies that issued statements saying they would continue to source the material from the region. Shareholders rewarded firms that displayed patriotism while punishing those associated with Western brands.
Anta shares rose up 10% in trading in Hong Kong, while Xinjiang LaChapelle Fashion Co. was at a stage of almost 40%. Supplier of Nike Topsports International Holdings Ltd. fell by a record 16%.
H&M China said on Wednesday that its global supply chain aligns with sustainability commitments and does not reflect any political position. The company also said it does not buy cotton directly from suppliers, but uses third parties. China accounts for 5.2% of H&M global revenue.
But these remarks did little to stop the growing anger in China. H&M no longer appears on the e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tmall, where the retailer had previously had a presence. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Why Foreign Firms Are Walking on Egg Shells in China: Getting Fast
Xinjiang has consistently become a hot topic between China and the West as reports emerged that more than a million ethnic Uighurs, mostly Muslims, were being placed in re-education camps, prompting the US and others to accuse Beijing of genocide. China has denied the allegations, with officials regularly calling it “the biggest lie of the century.” Beijing says its policies are lifting the region out of poverty, boosting the economy and countering extremism.
In January, the Trump administration ordered a ban on all imports of cotton and tomato paste from Xinjiang. This came a month after the US-based Center for Global Policy published a report claiming new evidence from Chinese government documents and media reports of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs who were forced to collect cotton by hand through state-mandated coercive labor.
The largest consumer of cotton
China, the world’s largest consumer of cotton and also the largest exporter of textile products, imports between 2-3 million tonnes per year to meet demand, mainly from the US and Brazil. Xinjiang cotton is considered the highest quality and the Chinese government buys it from farmers to replenish state reserves.
“Given the potential risks of punishment, all textile exporters in the US and European markets are looking for Xinjiang cotton-free suppliers,” said Wang Qianjin, a senior analyst at the Shanghai International Cotton Exchange.
Companies like H&M are now finding themselves caught in the middle of this issue. In an unnamed statement, H&M said it was “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and the media that include allegations of forced labor and discrimination against ethno-religious minorities”.
Chinese celebrities who previously represented H&M issued statements saying they no longer had anything to do with it, adding that they opposed “attempts to defame China”. Wang Yibo, a well-known actor, announced that he will terminate any collaboration with Nike as he strongly opposes any comment and behavior that brings shame to China.
And Chinese companies like Xtep International Holdings Ltd., the third largest sportswear manufacturer in China, are making it clear where they stand.
“As a national brand, we have been using Xinjiang cotton with an annual consumption of thousands of tons,” Xtep said in an official statement Thursday. “Xinjiang cotton quality is world class and we will continue to use it in the future.”
– With the help of Daniela Wei, Lucille Liu, Coco Liu, Anton Wilen and Sofia Horta e Costa
