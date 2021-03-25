Bangladesh explodes in geopolitics, 50 years after independence from Pakistan

As Bangladesh marks the 50th anniversary of Pakistan’s declaration of independence, there is widespread admiration for its extremely successful economic and social transformation. Less noticeable are the profound geopolitical consequences of Bangladesh’s economic growth, including a shift to the center of South Asia’s economic gravity in the east and the reintegration of an eastern subcontinent once separated by hostilities and barely permeable borders. Today, Bangladesh is at the pinnacle of a second liberation zone that would end its relative isolation and allow Dhaka to play a stronger role in the region and beyond, seeking new maritime opportunities in Indo- Pacific.

As it entered the world in 1971 amid a bloody war of independence with Pakistan, few in the world gave it a chance to survive, let alone flourish. For decades, it was one of the poorest countries in the world, synonymous with hunger, deprivation and disease. But steady high growth rates in recent years have accelerated Bangladesh’s economic development. The country is on a strong trajectory to move out of the category of least developed countries by 2026 and is likely to jump into the 25 largest economies worldwide by 2030. International development institutions praise Dhaka’s success in reducing poverty, improving life expectancy, increasing literacy, and empowering women.

Recognition of Bangladesh’s economic transformation is not accompanied by an assessment of its growing geopolitical importance. For a very long time, when we think of the geopolitics of South Asia, the focus has been entirely on India and Pakistan. The India-Pakistan Academic Institute, media commentary and think-tank industry mythically focused on the settlement between New Delhi and Islamabad over Kashmir, nuclear weapons, terrorism and Afghanistan that draws attention from the rest of the region.

But even a cursory glance suggests that each of the other subcontinent states is gaining their strategic brilliance. This includes the smaller ones: Sri Lanka and the Maldives, perched along sea lanes in the heart of the Indian Ocean, are objects of great interest to major naval powers including India, China, Japan and the United States. Nepal and Bhutan, located in the Himalayas as a long cordon between China and India, are theaters for intensifying geopolitical competition between Beijing and Delhi.

The geopolitical importance of Bangladesh is not at least a function of its size. Its population of nearly 170 million is the eighth largest in the world. The Bangladeshi diaspora is also growing, currently standing at around 8 million. In addition to a large community in the Arab Gulf states, the diaspora is also growing in the English-speaking world.

Bangladesh’s geographical proximity to Nepal and Bhutan to the north, China to the northeast and Burma to the southeast make it an attractive partner for all of them. For India, Bangladesh in recent years has emerged as its most important neighbor on the subcontinent with the strengthening of strategic, political and economic ties. Beyond its region, Dhaka is also a major contributor to international peacekeeping forces.

Bangladesh has become an exporter mainly in the back of its textile industry, which generated $ 30 billion in exports in 2019. The country is the second largest manufacturer of ready-made garments after China and exports to more than 150 countries.

The geopolitics of Bangladesh, the former East Pakistan, began with its birth. In secession from Pakistan just 25 years after the creation of Pakistan in the name of religion, Bangladesh is the greatest proof of the enduring truth that religion cannot unite a nation peacefully. Although Islam continues to play an important role in Bangladesh’s politics, the country’s religious moderation and success in controlling Islamic home-grown movements following a high-profile terrorist attack remains an important political virtue in the non-Western world.

Bangladesh’s unique location and political character would not have achieved much if the nation had not made itself an economic success. To understand the degree of economic transformation of Bangladesh compared to Pakistan and India, let us consider two important facts.

First, Bangladesh overtook Pakistan in 2019 to become the second largest economy on the subcontinent $ 303 billion to $ 279 billion in annual GDP. The gap between the two is likely to widen, with Bangladesh maintaining its momentum of growth through the COVID-19 pandemic and Pakistan struggling to end its economic ills.

Second, the International Monetary Fund announced last year that Bangladesh per capita GDP would surpass that of India by a few dollars by 2020. Although this statistic was the result of a sharp contraction in the Indian economy during the pandemic, it decides Bangladesh economic growth in perspective. He also suggests that Bangladesh is no longer a side show on the subcontinent.

It has been fashionable to grieve that the India-Pakistan rivalry has overshadowed the progress of the subcontinents and its geopolitical significance. But just because India and Pakistan do not talk or trade with each other and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) regional forum is dysfunctional does not mean that others in the region cannot thrive.

As Bangladesh grows faster than Pakistan, raises its education standards and controls its once-rapid population growth, it has begun to tilt the regions the economic center of gravity eastward. This shift has been accelerated by SAARC’s uselessness due to Pakistan’s reluctance to engage India economically, which has shifted the focus to subregional economic cooperation between India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as well as transregional cooperation with Myanmar and Thailand.

Helps to see the map: The division of the subcontinent in 1947 positioned what are today Pakistan and Bangladesh as natural bridge states within South Asia and in the higher regions. Bangladesh is also a bridge within the subcontinent between the heart of India and its far northeastern provinces, connected only by a narrow, tangible corridor of Indian territory, the so-called chicken necks. Old railway, road and water lines that were closed in the years after the split are now being restored.

It is also instructive to see how differently Islamabad and Dhaka have exploited their geographical heritage. Pakistan’s strategic community tends to imagine its unique location in geopolitical terms; In contrast, Bangladesh has focused on using its geography for economic growth. Pakistan consciously chose to give up economic cooperation with the giant market offered by India. To his detriment, Pakistan insists that trade ties with India must wait until the Kashmir issue is resolved. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has turned its long border with India into a source of economic opportunity. At the same time, it has also made progress in resolving contentious bilateral issues with New Delhi.

Until recently, Bangladesh tried to blockade India, with which it shares 94 per cent of its land border. Over the past decade, under the administration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has turned difficult relations with India into a productive partnership. Working with successive Indian prime ministers, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, she pushed for a big bargain: co-operation to fight terrorism, Bangladesh’s better access to the Indian market, resolving dispute over river water sharing, and land boundaries, and the re-establishment of the interrupted cross-border interconnection since the Partition. Moving forward on this wide range of issues has generated an unprecedented depth in bilateral relations. Dhaka now sees itself not as closed to the sea, but as connected to land and connected to the river with India and other countries in the region. The deepened India-Bangladesh cooperation helps the subcontinent to overcome the negative consequences of Partitions at least to the east.

Not all quarrels are put behind them. Domestic politics in India and Bangladesh continues to test bilateral relations. The movement of people across borders and the rights of religious minorities continue to feed on political anxieties in both nations. But the hugely improved state-to-state relationship has helped share some of these tensions. Better relations with India have liberated Bangladesh to look beyond South Asia, especially towards the maritime sphere.

Sitting on the shores of the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh has become more interested in maritime affairs. Dhaka took the initiative to resolve its border disputes with India and Burma in the last decade. If it plays the cards well, Bangladesh can use the rapidly evolving dynamics in the Indo-Pacific to strengthen its naval capabilities. The Indo-Pacific Dhaka orientation must necessarily begin in the Bay of Bengal, which is re-emerging as a place of great power contestation between a rising China, India, Japan and the United States.

Already, Delhi is seeking to expand security cooperation with Dhaka and Naypyitaw. India has been awakened by the Chinas twin pipeline system from Kunming, Yunnan province, to the island of Myanmars Kyaukpyu in the Bay of Bengal, as well as Chinese Navy Forces raising forays in the northeastern Indian Ocean.

Dhaka has a security relationship with Beijing as well and has bought Chinese submarines and frigates. India would like to reduce Bangladesh’s support for Chinese military equipment. Although not in line with the scale of Chinese economic investment, India is actively increasing the level of its trade engagement with Bangladesh. Among other Quad members, Japan is eager to develop infrastructure in Bangladesh.

The United States has also begun to end its traditional Bangladesh strategic neglect. On a rare visit to Dhaka last October by a senior U.S. official, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun stated that Washington sees Bangladesh as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. With US President Joe Biden now promising extreme competition with China, it is possible to imagine that the nations QuadAustralia, India, Japan and the United States will intensify their separate and collective efforts to love Bangladesh.

Bangladesh knows that stronger ties with the United States and Japan would reduce excessive dependence on either India or China and expand its choices. Dhaka has shown the agency’s growth in games on the geopolitical chess board and the utilization of its external environment. Unlike many other countries in Asia, she did not blindly embrace the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, but sought to engage multiple partners. There are now similar opportunities in maritime rivalry between China and the Quad.