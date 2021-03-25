



The Bank of England unveiled its new 50 50 ($ 69) banknote model that honors World War II code-breaker Alan Turing, completing what it called its “safest” set of notes to date. tani. In a week when central bankers from around the world debate the latest developments in digital payments and cryptocurrencies, cash contains a quote from computer pioneer Turing: “This is just a foretaste of what is to come, and only a shadow of what will be.” The entry of records starting June 23 will complete the central bank’s transition to polymer-printed currency instead of paper. 50 is the highest value banknote in the UK and is rarely used for routine purchases, favored instead as a valuable repository. A 2013 study found that almost a third of people had never used one, but its turnover is expected to increase in the coming years as inflation erodes the pound value. A copy of the new Bank of England 50 50 banknote ($ 69). “Turing led a team of coders who created a machine that could be used to decipher German military codes, something that was once thought impossible,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech. “While Turing and his colleagues invented this machine, British Intelligence had hired code breakers to break these German cyphers manually.” In general, cash use in the UK has declined during the coronavirus pandemic. More and more consumers are choosing card payments, online shopping and contactless forms, including those that work with a mobile phone. Even so, the value of notes in circulation has increased as people are holding more in response to uncertainty. The banknote will include two windows and a two-tone foil, making counterfeiting difficult, the BOE said. It also features a hologram image that differs between the words ‘Fifty’ and ‘Pounds’ when tilting the note from side to side. A tactile feature will help visually impaired people identify it. It depicts images about Turing, a mathematician and father of artificial intelligence, including technical drawings of his Enigma code-breaking machine and his date of birth in binary code. Turing helped develop the first computers and his work on the question of whether machines might think laid the foundations of AI. He was elected following public nominations and a campaign for more diversity in the British currency. Turing was convicted of serious impatience for her relationship with a man in 1952 and pardoned posthumously in 2013. He took his own life at the age of 41 as a result of events related to his arrest. “As artist Anthony Gormley noted, Alan Turing ‘opened the door between the industrial age and the information age,'” Bailey said. “Alan Turing was a gay man whose transformative work in the fields of computer science, code-breaking and developmental biology was still not enough to spare him terrible treatment. By placing him on this new pa 50 banknote, we celebrate him for his achievements. ” (Updates with comments from the Governor of the Bank of England.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

