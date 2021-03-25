17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – There were 17 new cases of coronavirus confirmed as of noon on Thursday (March 25), bringing the total in Singapore to 60,253. All cases were imported and placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said. More details will be announced Thursday night. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said that of the 438 individuals tested from a residence at the National University of Singapore last week – after viral fragments were discovered in the sewage there – all but one returned negative results for Covid -19. A test result is still pending. The MoH said there is evidence to suggest that the presence of the fragments is likely due to viral shedding from a past infection among residents and that the individual or individuals may have recovered since then. The viral fragments were discovered Sunday from a sample collected from UTown Residence North Tower. Students in the 13 affected apartments were isolated while being tested. They have followed the lessons online while waiting for the test results. The university has had a wastewater monitoring program at all of its hostels since December 7 last year. “As a precaution, the MoH conducted special testing operations to test the residents of the affected dwellings,” the Ministry of Health said. There were 15 new cases of imported coronavirus reported by the MoH yesterday. They were Singaporeans and passers-by arriving from Indonesia, Britain, Bangladesh, India and Malaysia. Of the 15 cases, 14 were asymptomatic while one was symptomatic. They were all placed on the notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore and were subsequently tested. The MoH said the number of new cases in the community has dropped to none in the past week, from two cases two weeks ago. The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has dropped to zero from two cases in the same period. With 15 cases discharged Wednesday, 60,063 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 103 are recovering in community settings. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes. Globally, the outbreak of the virus, which started in December 2019, has infected more than 124 million people. More than 2.7 million people have died.







