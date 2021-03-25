International
COVID-19: Ontario budget proposes new selected grants and programs for tourism, hospitality
As part of the 2021 Ontario budget, the government is introducing several new, targeted incentives aimed at providing support to the province’s hospitality and tourism sectors, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The most notable new program is the small business support grant for tourism and hospitality in Ontario. The $ 100 million program will provide one-time payments of between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000 for hospitality-related businesses that do not qualify for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant.
“It’s a new group of businesses that have been allowed to stay open, so they were not so affected by the connection. However, their clients have not been there – as they have really influenced them, “Peter Bethlenfalvy told Finance Minister on Wednesday.
Ontario budget to spend billions on exit from COVID-19 pandemic
To enter the hospitality support grant, business owners will need to show that they had a minimum 20 percent drop in revenue and had less than 100 employees.
The program targeted hotels, motels, travel agencies, amusement parks, hunting and fishing camps, overnight summer camps and other recreational and holiday camps.
The Ontario Tourism Industry Association reported that the tourism industry supported approximately 200,000 businesses and 400,000 jobs before the pandemic hit.
A spokesman for the association called Wednesday’s initiatives important.
“Significant challenges remain for the tourism and hospitality industry moving forward and TIAO will continue to talk about our industry in reopening and further direct financial support,” Christopher Bloore wrote in a statement.
COVID-19 vaccine: Delayed second dose more dangerous for seniors, experts warn
Work to clear mass cargo ships blocking the Suez Canal begins again with the tide rising
“But today has been an important step in preserving a vital part of our economy and moving out of this crisis.”
Julie Kwiecinski, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said her organization was encouraged by the program. However, she called for doubling the maximum amount available to businesses and raised concerns about time.
“We are very pleased that the government has recognized tourism and hospitality are extremely hit businesses and they also need help, but for that to come in the coming weeks may not be fast enough,” she said.
Coronavirus: The government presents 2021 as the ‘year of stay in Ontario’ during the budget
“Many hospitality industries are in their final stages and many have closed since the onset of the pandemic, such as amusement parks.”
Arts organizations will also be able to collectively receive $ 10 million from the Arts Council in Ontario in order to compensate for the loss of venue rents and coffers.
When it comes to Ontario Provincial Parks, the government will offer free entry day Monday through Thursday between May 1st and September 2nd.
Also included in the budget was $ 100 million for tour operators and firms attracting businesses. However, there was no detail on how much could be given to each business.
The initiatives are apparently based on what was announced as part of the November budget for fiscal year 2020, a document that billed 2021 as the “year of stay”.
Although it was previously announced, officials said the government will move forward with legislation to approve a tax credit for people traveling within the province when it is safe to do so. The $ 150 million program is expected to provide a tax credit to residents for up to 20 percent of eligible Ontario tourism spending. “
In the 2021 budget, the province’s regional tourism organizations are set to receive up to $ 15 million to help promote travel.
