Floods in NSW continue to wreak havoc
Woolworths said the wide supply chain was in reasonable shape, as retailers were previously forced to rout store deliveries from distribution centers at NSW in Queensland.
However, retailers had to be creative in supplying supplies to buyers and filling shelves empty of evacuees and people refilling their cellars.
Woolworths, for example, had a police escort to help him build a bridge in Moree in preparation for the reopening.
The boats carried the essentials
Woolworths and Metcash, which supplies IGA supermarkets, organized barges to obtain supplies of milk, meat, green vegetables, baby food and other necessities over the Hawkesbury River in Kurrajong and Bilpin, where roads have been destroyed.
In the northern coastal town of Hat Head, which was completely shut down, helicopters coordinated by local RFS and SES were used to supply supplies including meat, fresh food and 300 liters of milk to general stores.
Woolworths has also recorded leased flights to deliver about 680 boxes of food and fresh food to Lord Howe Island after the Port of Macquarie ship that normally takes stock was damaged in bad weather.
Weve pulled out all the stops to ensure the essentials that people rely on where they needed it most, said Woolworths NSW general manager Michael Mackenzie.
Metcash said none of the stores in its network had been forced to close due to flooding and had been able to divert deliveries through flooded roads.
This has resulted in some delays in deliveries, although we expect this to return to normal soon, a spokesman said. We have a lot of stock.
Produce prices to rise
However, farmers in Queensland and NSW warned that crop prices would rise in the coming weeks after crops were destroyed.
Fruit and vegetable grower Paul Shoker, from Coffs Harbor, said his banana and avocado farm had recorded more than 600mm of rain since the weekend and 1900mm this year.
One guarantee of this is that crop prices will definitely rise, Shoker told Nine News, saying the floods had made it even harder for farmers to harvest crops and had come in severe labor shortages due to of lack of backpacks.
Mr Shoker also said dairy farmers were forced to pour milk into drains because trucks could not enter farms to get cart milk.
For many people it is the last point we are asking the government to provide assistance to these farmers, he said.
The Australian Insurance Council said insurers had filed 22,008 claims as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, valued at about $ 331 million.
The Australian Trace Corporation (ARTC) resumed limited rail operations in Hunter ValleyNetwork between Newcastle and Maitland on Thursday after a complete shutdown due to localized flooding.
However, the network between Narrabri North and Moree and the Interstate Network between Telarah and Grafton remain closed after constant flooding and bad weather.
Coal services have resumed at a limited capacity following minor restoration work, which was carried out during a six-hour work window Wednesday morning after flood water receded into Sandgate, an ARTC spokesman said.
These services will operate at a limited capacity as we continue to monitor the situation and assess conditions.
The closure of the railroad between Maitland and Newcastle stopped the coal from going into port for six days.
Yancoal confirmed that mining had resumed at its Mt Thorley Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley. Mining in the open pit was suspended on Friday.
