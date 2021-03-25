Harappan People Eat High-Protein Laddoos Made by Moong Dal, Cereals, Pulse: Study | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Representative image (IANS)

A recent study based on an excavation in Rajasthan has found that people living during the Harappan civilization, about 4,000 years ago, consumed ‘Laddoos’ with lots of protein, lots of grains.

Conducted jointly by the Birbe Sahni Institute of Paleosciences (BSIP), Lucknow and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, the study was recently published in the ‘Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports’ by Elsevier.

At least seven ‘laddoos’ were discovered in 2017 during the excavation of a Harappan archaeological site in Binjor in western Rajasthan between 2014 and 2017.

Senior BSIP scientist Rajesh Agnihotri said, “Seven large brown laddoos, two bull figurines and a copper urn (an ax-like tool used for cutting or shaping wood) were excavated. from ASI to Harappan site in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan.

“These laddoos, dating to about 2600 BC, were found to be well preserved as a solid structure had fallen in such a way as to act as a roof over them and prevent them from being torn down. “The ‘ladies’ have completely decayed but since they were in contact with the mud, some of the interior organic matter and other green ingredients have remained protected.”

Moreover, he noted that the most special thing about these ‘ladies’ was that when they came in contact with water, the slurk turned purple.

ASI had submitted the example of the BSIP ladies for further scientific analysis.

“At first, we thought these laddoos, excavated off the coast of Ghaggar (formerly Saraswati), had something to do with occult activities as the figurine and adze were also found nearby. We were intrigued by their shape and size as they were “This curiosity made us explore their composition. We initially assumed it might be a non-vegetarian food,” Agnihotri said.

However, primary microscopic investigations carried out by Anjum Farooqui, a senior scientist at BSIP, revealed that these were composed of barley, wheat, chickpeas and some oil seeds.

“Since the early people of the Indus Valley were mostly agricultural, the composition of these food balls with mostly vegetarian items with high protein content made sense,” he added.

The presence of impulses, starch and proteins was confirmed by the detection of significant excesses of magnesium, calcium and potassium.

“These ladies had cereal and pulse, and moong dal dominated the ingredients,” the scientist said.

A thorough analysis of the organic geochemistry of food balls was later conducted at the BSIP and the National Institute of Botanical Research (NBRI) in Lucknow.

A team of nine scientists and archaeologists from both institutes concluded that the presence of seven ladies along with typical Harappan tools / items implied that Harappan people made offerings, performed rituals and consumed compact multi-nutritious ‘laddoos’ as a supplement. food for immediate food.

Further, the presence of figures of bulls, adze and a Harappan seal in the vicinity of these seven food balls implies that people respected all these items because of their usefulness.

“The study provides important insights into the types of cereals used in making ladies, which reveal contemporary agricultural practices by the Harappan people. This scientific discovery seems to be unique and paves the way for more intrusive archaeological research to reconstruct history. of India’s unwritten and its glorious past, “said Agnihotri.

