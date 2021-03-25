Rajnath Singh, Suh Wook could discuss renting mine clearing vessels from South Korea

NEW DELHI: India may discuss leasing minesweepers from South Korea, an old request of the Indian Navy, during talks between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook on Friday .

Suh, a former South Korean army general who became defense minister in September 2020, will arrive in New Delhi later Thursday.

“During the visit, Singh and Suh will discuss defense cooperation IndiaRoK (Republic of Korea) along with other regional and international issues of common interest,” said a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense.

According to a person familiar with the development, the topic of mining leasing from South Korea may come up in discussions with Suh. South Korea, Russia and the US are seen as the three countries with minesweepers that are essential to keeping safe lanes and ports safe from floating or underwater mining.

The talks could also cover a second order for the 155 mm, 52 caliber K9 caliber Oils built by Indias Larsen & Toubro with technology transfer from South Korea, Hanwha Defense, said the person quoted above. K9 Oils is based on the South Korean K9 Thunder. L&T completed an order for 100 aircraft from the Indian Army last month under a contract awarded in 2017.

The Indian Navy has been monitoring anti-mine mines or MCMVs since 2005. It had been in talks with South Korea’s Kangnam Corporation to build 12 state-owned vessels Goa Shipyard Limited. But discussions took place in 2018 with India canceling the $ 5 billion deal that also included technology transfer. The high costs involved and some compliance issues “were seen as breaking the agreement,” said the person mentioned above.

Given the resource crisis facing the Indian Armed Forces, the lease option included in the 2020 Defense Purchase Plan has come to the aid of the forces.

The Indian Navy has already hired high-altitude drones to monitor the Indian Ocean region that New Delhi considers its sphere of influence – where China has recently increased its profile.

Talks between Singh and Suh may also include the Indo-Pacific, the Framework concept and its first leaders meet on March 12 in addition to military and military cooperation. In December 2020, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane visited South Korea, the first ever by an Indian Army chief. The two countries have been strategic partners for several years and have signed a logistical support pact which assists Indian Navy operations in the Indo-Pacific Region and in the interaction between forces.

One of Suhs’s other engagements in New Delhi will attend as the main guest at the inauguration of the Indo-Korean Friendship Park in New Delhi. This is set in accordance with an agreement between the two countries in 2019 as a monument to mark sacrifices of Indian Troops during the Korean War 1950-53 News reports said that during the Korean War, India had sent its 60th Ambulance Squadron to the Parachute Field with over 600 doctors caring for thousands of soldiers and civilians.