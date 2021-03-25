The Minister of Health collects praise for Prof. Karim, who leaves the roles of MAC

Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide

DURBAN – The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, has collected praises for the epidemiology expert, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who earlier this week resigned from his post as chairman of the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19. Karim announced that he would leave MAC at Covid-19 to continue his work on HIV research and other academic engagements. Pointing to Karim as “a trusted figure for so many South Africans,” Mkhize said Karims’ wit and ability have not been lost as he continues to pursue his research and scientific innovation to address public health threats. disturbing South Africa and the globe. “Professor Abdool Karim has led a team of senior scientists who have been supporting the department as a whole, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet. We thank Professor Abdool Karim for responding to the call to serve and stand firm. “throughout his tenure as a leader in the fight against Covid-19,” he said. In a letter to the minister, Karim said service at MAC had been an honor and privilege.

He said when he accepted the appointment to the MAC chair last year, he did not realize how important science would be to help a South African country navigate the complications of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been more rewarding to work alongside many of our countries’ leading scientists from a range of disciplines – South Africa is really lucky to have so many talented scientists at MAC,” Karim said.

He said that while the one-year anniversary of his term was nearing the end, it was time for him to return to his HIV research and academic commitments and he decided to retire from the MAC and MAC Vaccines committee.

“MAC is well placed to continue its good work and to rise to the challenges of tackling Covid-19. I was completely impressed with the skills, dedication and commitment of MAC members and so, I leave knowing full well that advice in our response Covid-19 is in safe hands.I want to pay tribute to my colleagues who served and continue to serve at MAC is a work of love, facing an avalanche of new information seeking daily facts, fabrications, theories, assumptions, and predictions of conspiracy to provide science-based advice amid substantial uncertainty, “Karim said.

He added that he wanted to acknowledge the contributions and important expertise of the MAC secretariat who worked tirelessly behind the scenes providing invaluable support.

“From April, I will focus again on my research on HIV, especially on broadly neutralizing antibodies to HIV prevention, which is a critical phase but has slowed down as I have not been able to devote time and effort to it. have been deeply disappointing to see how little progress we have made in recent years in preventing HIV in young women in Africa.The new antibody technologies we have developed can make a significant contribution to bringing to life the global efforts of The course remains available to assist MACs in Covid-19 as and when required and I will ensure that I complete my current Covid-19 obligations to the African Coronavirus Task Force, the Lancet Commission in Covid-19 and others, “Karim said.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has presented many challenges and difficulties, but it has also provided an opportunity to develop the country’s capacity to deal with pandemics.

“I am humbled that I had the opportunity to make a small contribution to this process,” he added.

Professor Marian Jacobs, who co-chaired the MAC alongside Karim, will continue to hold the fort as co-chair for several more months. Mkhize said Professor Koleka Milisana will take on the role of Karim as co-chair. She also serves as a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance.

“In addition to the appointment of Professor Mlisana, MAC Acting Co-Chair Professor Jacobs indicated that the MAC had agreed that a MAC recomposition would be necessary to respond to current evolutions in virology and epidemiology in relation to the Covid-19 Composition “will see the strengthening of the MAC in the fields of virology, bioinformatics and phylogenetics, mathematical modeling, pharmacy and social behavior change. Full MAC names will be announced after the appointment process is complete,” Mkhize said.