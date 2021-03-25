H&M and Nike are facing a boycott in China over Xinjiang statements





H&M and Nike said months ago that they were concerned about claims that forced labor was used to produce cotton in Xinjiang, but they are now caught in an escalating firestorm that has erupted on Chinese social media over the past day.

Nike OF Swedish multinational H&M, the world’s second-largest apparel retailer, has pulled out of major e-commerce stores in China, and a prominent celebrity has severed ties with the brand.and Adidas, among other brands, have also faced great criticism.

The outrage comes after a group affiliated with the ruling Communist Party posted one statement from H&M about Xinjiang on Chinese social media site Weibo. In a statement issued in September, H&M said it was “deeply concerned” about reports of forced labor in cotton production in Xinjiang.

Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Beijing of detaining Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in the region in “reeducation” camps and using them as forced labor, which they claim is part of global technology and chains of retail supply, directly or indirectly.

Recent sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union on Xinjiang have prompted a new return from the Chinese government, which calls the camps “vocational training centers” set up to fight poverty and religious extremism. In a social media viral post about H&M, the Communist Youth League of China denounced the company’s stance. “Spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton while trying to make a profit in China? Desired thought!” said the post. Comments sparked a stream of criticism directed at H&M by Chinese social media users, including a viral hashtag that was read more than 1 billion times: “I support Xinjiang cotton.” “H&M clothes are rags,” said one of Weibo’s favorite comments. “They do not deserve our Xinjiang cotton!” Alibaba father JD.com JD Chinese e-commerce giantsANDeven pulled all H&M products from sale after the backlash. The Voice of the Communist Party of China, People Daily expressed its anger at H&M, saying on its official Weibo account that “China’s Xinjiang Cotton is white and impeccable. “ The state broadcaster CCTV accused foreign brands of “big profits in China but attacking the country with lies at the same time”. Actor Huang Xuan, who had been a brand ambassador for H&M since last April, said publicly that he would no longer work with the company. In a statement posted Wednesday night on Weibo, H&M said it has always maintained high standards, as well as transparency, in its global supply chain. “[This] does not represent any political position … H&M Group always respects Chinese customers. “We are committed to long-term investment and development in China,” the statement said. The company added that it was working with “more than 350 manufacturers” in China. H&M declined a request from CNN Business for further comment. Within hours, criticism of H&M had spread to Nike. The company had said almost a year ago that he was “concerned about reports of forced labor in, and related to, Xinjiang.” “Nike does not source products from [Xinjiang] “and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or yarn suspended from the region,” the statement said. Shortly after Nike’s statement appeared on Weibo, Chinese singer and actor Wang Yibo said he had severed ties with Nike and “strongly opposes any remarks and actions that cross China.” Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. Over the past year, a number of Western companies have publicly announced they will review their global supply chains to ensure they are free of Xinjiang cotton products following allegations of forced labor involving Uighur Muslims in the region. In December, the U.S. government announced it would block all cotton imports from Xinjiang over concerns they “may have been made by slave labor in some of the most egregious human rights violations that exist today.” Concerns about Xinjiang have also exacerbated tensions between China and many major Western powers. Last week, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union all imposed new sanctions on officials in Xinjiang for their role in allegations of human rights abuses there. Beijing responded with its own sanctions against politicians and EU entities, saying they had “spread malicious lies”. Meanwhile, as social media reaction now spreads to other major Western brands, several companies in China have begun to prominently advertise their use of cotton made in Xinjiang. Chinese brand Anta Sports said in a statement that it will continue to do so use cotton from Xinjiang , while Japanese retailer Muji began advertising products made of “Xinjiang cotton”.

