(Photo by Anthony Kwan / Getty Images.)

When asked about a recently proposed answer lEGISLATION in China that would make the Hong Kong election even more favorable to Beijing loyalists, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the move and said Washington would galvanize collective action against Beijing. A few days later, the proposal passed into law. While some western nations reacted with conviction AND targeted sanctions, the masses once again failed to convince China of the destruction of Hong Kong already narrowing freedom.

But the assimilation of Hong Kong is not the final game of Beijing. It’s the first domino start that falls as China tries to erode freedom globally. China is playing a long game, one that requires the United States and its allies to consider very different policy choices, those that would focus on making our democratic institutions more resilient to infiltration, especially by campaigns. China’s increasingly sophisticated influence. Such a pivot at home is overdue.

Hong Kong is a testing ground for China’s global influence. Until recent years, its foreign policy philosophy, as put forward by former Chinese Communist Party leader Deng Xiaoping, had to hides its strength and gives its time in exchange for a peaceful uplift. When President Xi Jinping came to power and threw that philosophy, Hong Kong was a clear place to start. For the first time, the Chinese government had to develop effective tactics to overthrow a country with a very different political system. If those tactics work, which from today’s favorable point of view, they do not allow the Chinese government to conclude that the same infiltration tactics can work elsewhere.

What tactics could have succeeded in Operation Chinas Hong Kong? Those who deal with the economy, the population and propaganda.

At the time of delivery from the UK in 1997, trade with mainland China was one third of Hong Kongs total trade. Today, she counts more than half, making Hong Kong highly dependent and vulnerable to China’s economic leverage. Due to the low birth rate, any population growth that Hong Kong has seen in recent years is almost exclusively driven by the influx of continental citizens, many of whom bring their pro-Beijing values ​​while settling in the city. And now, after years of occupation, more than half media holdings in Hong Kong have close political ties to Beijing, making critical voices of the continent a little farther away.

These efforts paid off when China repeatedly and openly changed Hong Kong institutions. Despite mass protests often making headlines, the political and business elites in Hong Kong were extremely fit for Beijing’s will.

What happens in Hong Kong does not lie in Hong Kong. China has already begun to replicate this pattern in Western democracies.

In 2017, Professor Anne-Marie Brady of the University of Canterbury published a report detailing China’s influential activities in New Zealand. The strategy, similar to that used in Hong Kong, also focuses on the economy, population and propaganda. New Zealand was the first developed country to record the global infrastructure development strategy in Chinas known as Belt and Road Initiative. Although China cannot decide on New Zealand’s immigration policy, it makes every effort to turn the ethnic Chinese population there into pro-Beijing groups. New Zealand Chinese-language media, for example, which were once independent and diverse have cooperation agreements that provide rosy content directly from the Chinas Xinhua news agency.

New Zealand’s efforts seem to be another success for China. In January, when dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were arrested, New Zealand chose not to join the other four members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance (Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States) in condemning the China movement. Its trade minister even suggested that Australia should speak with a little more diplomacy and respect for China.

The fact that China’s strategy is working on one of America’s key allies suggests that Western countries were not really paying attention when China dropped its hammer on Hong Kong. Liberal democracies did the right thing when they condemned China, sanctioned responsible individuals, and welcomed Hong Kong with open arms. But it is a fatal mistake not to reflect on how their freedoms can be eroded by China in similar ways.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, for example, is a 1938 U.S. law that was passed in response to the growing threat of Nazi propaganda in the United States. The law has rarely been enforced in recent years, and the Justice Department did not register Chinas state-run media and China Television Network as foreign agents. until 2018.

The world may be the last witness to Hong Kong as we know it, but China’s long march towards global domination will not end here. Nor is our vigilance against China’s future attacks on democratic institutions.

Weifeng Zhong is a senior research associate with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a leading open source developer Policy Change Index project, which uses machine learning algorithms to predict the main movements of authoritarian regimes by reading their propaganda.