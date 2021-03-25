Priyanka Gandhi blames BJP for harassing nuns on the train





In a sharp attack, Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP-led government of enabling women to harass young women traveling on a train. Her comments come just days after two nuns and two postulates of the Holy Heart Congregation were forced to get off a train by rail police in Jhansi. The incident happened last Friday, and a video of her went viral on Wednesday. In the clip, a group of men, claiming to be related to the Hindu Samaaj, were heard asking the girls questions about their religion and whether they were being taken for forced conversion. Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Interior Minister Amit Shah about the incident. Mr Shah, at an election rally in Kerala, promised action against the perpetrators. Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and solicit personal details of young women traveling on a train? BJP To which political party do these goons belong? BJP On which side of the students are some members? BJP And now that there are elections in Kerala HM @AmitShah is busy making empty statements about protecting nuns from harassment. Really? asked Ms. Vadra on twitter. … And now that there are elections in Kerala HM @AmitShah is busy making empty statements about protecting nuns from harassment. Really? 2/2 – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 25, 2021 Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the UP attack on nuns from Kerala is the result of savage propaganda led by Sangh Parivar to raise one community against another and oppress minorities. Without referring directly to the incident, Mr Gandhi also wrote on Twitter that he would no longer refer to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates as Sangh Parivar. To refer to RSS and its partners like Sangh Parivar, in my opinion, is not fair. In a family there are women, respect for the elderly, love and compassion. RSS has none of these. I will not refer to RSS as Sangh Parivar, Mr. Gandhi wrote on Thursday.







