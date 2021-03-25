India unveils new ‘double mutant’ variant as Covid-19 cases rise, fearing a second wave





A “double mutant” variant is a type of virus that carries two mutations. It is not yet clear how many infections have been linked to this double mutant variant, or whether the species is any more dangerous, but the ministry said “such mutations provide immune escape and increased infectivity.”

According to the ministry, the number of known cases related to the double mutation was not high enough to explain the current nationwide wave of infections,

India recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday – the highest increase in a single day in five months. The last time the daily count was so high was October 23, according to a CNN number of figures from the Ministry of Health.

The first wave of infections in the country began to rise last summer and peaked in September, with numbers slowly declining since then. By February this year, the number of daily cases had dropped by almost 90%, to around 10,000 per day. But by early March, it became clear that cases were slowly growing again – and they have erupted in recent weeks. India has now reported a total of more than 11.7 million cases and 160,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. “I would say it is the beginning of a second wave,” Randeep Guleria, director at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said Wednesday. “Something is something that has already been seen in many European countries; we seem to be following them.” There are a number of factors – one is Covid fatigue, and the possibility that people will be less careful due to falling infections in the winter. “You see that in the community, when you go out, wearing a mask has become less and less,” Guleria said. “We see crowds unfolding, celebrating, many wedding ceremonies taking place in India.” Another factor could be the rise of “variants coming to India from other parts of the world,” he said, pointing to the first species discovered in the UK, which has since spread to many states. indiane … Variants and mutations All viruses evolve over time, and sometimes make changes when they replicate, causing mutations. Some mutations have little effect – but others can make the variant more easily transmitted, or cause infections with more severe symptoms. Out of about 10,787 samples analyzed by the Indian Consortium SARS-CoV-2 on Genomics from 18 countries, 771 cases of disturbing variants were detected, most of which were UK type, according to the Ministry of Health. Thirty-four were the first variant identified in South Africa and one was variant P.1 from Brazil. Although the ministry said these are not related to the recent peak of cases, the variants have been discovered mainly in the “grave concern” states that are seeing the highest numbers, including Punjab and Maharashtra. And now double mutations have been reported. So far this year in Maharashtra, “there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations,” the ministry said in its press release. They were found in 15-20% of the samples and do not match any previously cataloged disturbance variants, the ministry said, adding “such mutations provide immune escape and increased infectivity”. It is not uncommon to see multiple mutations in one variant. “All of these viruses (variants) that we are already dealing with are mutants,” said virologist T Jacob John. The tension that became globally prevalent was already different from the first kind that started in Wuhan, China he added. The first type found in the UK, officially called variant B.1.1.7, has 23 mutations compared to the original type found in Wuhan, according to American Society of Microbiology. The Brazil variant known as P.1 has 17 mutations, and the South African variant known as B.1.351 also has multiple mutations, according to American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). How dangerous a mutation is depends on where it occurs in the virus. For example, the South African variant has mutations that alter the structure of spike proteins, which appear to affect the receptor binding domain – the part of spike proteins most important for cell fusion and infection. Researchers are now investigating whether it could help the virus partially escape the effects of vaccines. Guleria warned that a double mutation was not necessarily a cause for alarm, as researchers are still investigating the effect of the mutations. “They are not clear what that means,” he said. “Is it clinically relevant or is it just an observation? And that has to do with epidemiological data, which is what is being done.” One question is which variants – and which mutations – may be able to avoid the effects of our existing vaccines. “If someone was infected with the coronavirus six months ago, that person is immune to the non-mutant coronavirus,” John said. “But is the person still immune to variants? (This should be studied).” Vaccination machines in India Meanwhile, Indian authorities are working to control the peak by enforcing new restrictions and boosting the country’s vaccine program. India is administering two vaccines domestically. One is Covishield, a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India, the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world. Next is India’s first coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Medical Research Council. So far, India has administered more than 50 million doses of vaccines , with more than 8.1 million people fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Serum Institute of India not only produces most of the vaccines for India – it is also responsible for many of the vaccines distributed in the rest of the world. In September last year, SII pledged to produce and distribute 200 million doses of COVAX – a WHO vaccine alliance created to provide fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. But SII has had to halt or delay its exports several times in recent months as global and domestic demand increased. On January 4, India limited the export of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by SII until at least March. “We were given a limited license just to give it to the Government of India because they want to prioritize the most vulnerable and needy segments,” said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla at the time. “The only condition is that we can only supply it to the government of India, we can not sell it in the private market and we cannot export it.” On Thursday, Reuters reported that India is likely to delay the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines to COVAX, citing UNICEF. India had imposed a temporary ban on all major exports of AstraZeneca photos taken by SII to meet domestic demand, according to Reuters. CNN has contacted SII, UNICEF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment, but has not yet received a response. The Interior Ministry also unveiled new infection control guidelines Tuesday, which will be in effect by the end of April. Some of the measures include the rapid isolation of positive cases and the tracing of their contacts within 72 hours. Several cities and states, including Mumbai, Delhi and Odisha have banned rallies during Holi, the upcoming color festival, on March 28th.

