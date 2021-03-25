The TN candidate promises helicopter for every home: Why he did it





Thulam Saravanan viral promises also include an iceberg 300 meters to the constituency, a 100-day trip to the moon, a robot for housework and more.

If you are from the South Madurai electorate, there is a chance (do not bet on it) that you can fly in your family mini helicopter by the end of the year. It is also possible for you to chat with your friends from other less fortunate constituencies on your iPhone while swimming in the pool at your home. That is, if the independent candidate Thulam Saravanan is elected to power in the next Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Saravan’s poll promises have gone viral and for good reason. The symbol of the aspiring politician is the dustbin and the poster also says: “Nermayin chinnam kuppaithotti” (the symbol of honesty is the rubbish bin). In addition to a helicopter, iPhone and three-storey house with pool, Saravanan has also pledged $ 1 million to each family, a robot to do the housework, 100 gold sovereigns for women when they get married, Rs. for the disabled, canals with a boat for each family, a 100-day trip to the moon, an artificial iceberg 300 meters to keep the constituency cool, and also a rocket launcher. According to the 33-year-old’s affidavit, he has Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 2,000 in the bank. However, Saravan told TNM that he made these promises to “raise awareness among the people of Tamil Nadu”. “It is not that it is impossible [to fulfill these promises] but you have to spend a lot of money. My goal is to raise awareness among people. At election time, political parties promise this and that to get votes, and they do nothing after that. “I made these promises to raise awareness among the people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth,” he said. Saravanan, who works as a reporter at a newspaper, adds that he chose the dust bin as his symbol for a reason. “I chose the trash because we need to get rid of bribery and corruption in the system,” he says. While his poll promises have become an online sensation, not everyone is aware of the reason behind them. So if you are from South Madurai, know that the dream of helicopter is likely to land right in the bin right away. Read also: Will TN election manifestos continue ‘populist’ welfare schemes?

