Manitoba government will not commit to increase day care hours for care home residents
The Manitoba government so far will not commit to increasing the daily hours of care provided to residents of personal care homes, although the Ontario government recently did so.
In November, the Progressive Conservative government of Ontario announced that it would collect direct care hours for each long-term care resident at an average of four hours per day.
The Manitoba standard for the number of daily care hours for each resident of a personal care home is 3.6 hours. There have been calls to increase it to 4.1 hours for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before COVID, there was already what we consider to be a staff crisis in long-term care. In personal care homes, there was not enough staff,” said Shannon McAteer, a health care coordinator with the Canadian Public Employees Union in Manitoba. , which represents about 5,600 workers in long-term care homes in the province.
“Then COVID, and then we got into terrible crisis situations,” in personal care homes, McAteer said.
The COVID-19 outbreaks in personal care homes in Manitoba have so far claimed the lives of 454 residents.
The daughter of a man who died in one of those blasts says Ontario is “taking good steps” with increasing hours of care.
“You know, in some cases 4.0 is not enough, but it is much better than 3.6,” said Eddie Calisto-Tavares, whose father died after a COVID-19 blast at Winnipeg’s Maples Long TermCare Home in November.
Prior to his death, Calisto-Tavares was allowed to go to his home to assist in his care.
She says she heard residents calling for help and no one answered because there was not enough staff to care for all the elderly.
Trade unions, the association’s call for standards change
Last June, the Canadian Public Employees Union sent a letter to Cameron Friesen, Manitoba’s health minister at the time, urging the standard to be raised to 4.1 hours.
This is the level of staff that researchers have determined is the minimum required to avoid endangering the health and safety of residents, CUPE said in its letter.
Other organizations, such as the Manitoba Nurses Association and the Manitoba Association of Residential and Community Nursing Homes (MARCHE), have made similar recommendations.
The Manitoba government did not commit to change.
Then came Ontario announcement last November that it would create 27,000 new front-line positions to provide, on average, four hours of direct day care to residents, at a cost of $ 1.9 billion a year by the time the plan is fully implemented in 2024-25.
“This will mean the employment of thousands upon thousands of new support staff, and this historic investment will make Ontario the first jurisdiction in Canada to be exercised in four hours of care,” said then-Prime Minister Doug Ford.
Increasing staff in Ontario will provide an average of four hours of care per day per resident, but a government spokesman says some residents may take more than four hours and some may take less than that, based on need and acumen. of residents.
Opposition parties in Ontario have criticized the government for waiting until 2025 to fully implement staff growth.
The ‘assembly line model’ of care needs to change
But CUPE Manitoba’s McAteer says she hopes the move will “put some pressure on our government to do the same here”, while Julie Turenne-Maynard, MARCHE chief executive, said she was “happy Ontario is goes towards this standard “.
Asked if Manitoba would move to Ontario, Health Minister Heather Stefanson did not commit to the standard of four hours of care per day.
“Our government is currently developing and will implement a strong and effective force [personal care home] workforce plan. Details of this plan will be announced when finalized, “Brant Batters, a Stefanson spokesman, said in an email. He said the minister was not available for an interview.
The Manitoba government has previously committed to implementing the recommendations of an external review for the COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples care home, where 56 residents died. The report identified significant staff shortages at home.
“Our government recognizes the critical importance of providing adequate staffing resources for personal care homes and this work is part of our response to Dr. [Lynn]Stevenson Review, “Batters wrote.
A recommendation from the Maples report calls for a review of personal care funds at home, to ensure staffing levels are adequate to meet residents’ needs.
The CBC asked the Manitoba government how much it would cost to raise the standard of care hours from 3.6 to 4.1 in all 125 personal care homes in the province. The province did not respond.
MARCHE’s Turenne-Maynard noted that the required minimum of 4.1 hours of day care should be measured in working hours, compared to an employee’s paid hours, so that things like sick leave, leave and administrative duties do not count to 4.1 hours.
Calisto-Tavaressaid Significant changes are needed in the way care homes operate.
“Our long-term care is based on an assembly line model. We need to change that,” she said, to increase the time health care assistants and nurses can spend with residents and allow for better quality care.
“We need more trained staff and we need to pay people better so that they do not feel insecure at work and they always look elsewhere for the ability to make a salary.”
