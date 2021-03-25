JNUTA asks the Ministry of Defense to meet- Edexlive

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has raised questions about the recent appointment of Dr Anirban Chakraborti as Registrar. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said the appointment was made without the knowledge of the Executive Council and called the appointment a “backwards” and “illegal” action. The teachers said they were disappointed that the Ministry of Education (MoE) had not responded to any of their complaints regarding the illegal allegations.

JNUTA Secretary Dr Mousumi Basu said they would like the MoD to deal with the issues of a “series of illegalities” at the university. “We have highlighted three issues in the last statement – the illegal appointment of the Secretary, the involvement of the Secretary in the EC and the Vice-Chancellor involved in policy decisions and recruitment although the MoD directives say he should stop being involved in these actions two months before his retirement as VC, “she said. “I am surprised that the Ministry has not received information. It is not only us, but the Delhi High Court that has found illegality. We have issued the cases, written in the MoD. We hope that they will take this case. Otherwise, it reflects badly on the government, “Dr Basu added.

JNUTA said the Executive Council was supposed to appoint the Registrar but no such action was taken by the EC. “It was on 17 March through an Office Order issued by the Deputy Registrar that the university was informed of the appointment of a new Registrar. As in all other matters, the letter stated that the decision taken had” the approval of the Competent Authority “. “read a statement from JNUTA. They questioned what the notification from the ‘competent authority’ meant and that the EC’s supposed to appoint the Secretary had no role to play in this.” Statute 8 (1) of the Rules of Procedure The University categorically states that ‘The Registrar shall be appointed by the Executive Council’. It can be noted that there was no Executive Council meeting where the EC discussed the issue or approval of this decision The Registrar’s back entry into the Executive Council by a fiat issued by the Vice-Chancellor, therefore, is not merely suspect but also illegal. “statement read.

Within a week of his appointment, Dr Chakraborti, a professor at the School of Computer and Integration Sciences, issued a statement saying a ‘part’ of teachers were trying to damage the reputation of change and mistreat the Vice-Chancellor as well. . “These faculty members seem to be only interested in damaging the reputation and public image of the JNU by spreading stories about the conduct of the Academic Council meeting and the decisions taken at it. During the meeting, a large number of council members from “Assistant professors in the elderly, professors and school deans, participated in the discussions in a very democratic and enthusiastic way and reached decisions,” the statement issued on March 23 said. This statement came after JNUTA called VC a ‘guardian’.

JNUTA, in their latest statement, defended their stance and clarified why they used the term. “JNU is a centrally funded university and no matter what the interim Vice Chancellor may claim, the University Statutes clearly do not allow a second term for any Vice Chancellor. The only free option is for him to continue as VC “Therefore, whether or not he is legally a temporary Vice-Chancellor with limited powers serving an interim period until the new appointee takes office,” the statement said.