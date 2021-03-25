Elections in TN 2021: Independent candidate promises mini-helicopter, one million dollars for everyone and trip to the moon





Published: Thursday, 25 March 2021, 18:15 [IST]

Chennai, March 25: An annual deposit of one Rs kroner for each house, a mini-helicopter, a gold wedding jewelery, a three-story house and a trip to the moon are some of the key promises made by Thulam Saravanan, an independent candidate running in the Tamil Elections Nadu from the Madurai South electorate. His manifesto and his promises to the public have certainly caught the attention of the people in the constituency where there are 13 more candidates. Speaking to a media organization, Saravanan said, “My goal is to raise awareness against people falling for free from political parties. I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people.” West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee claims BJP interferes in the functioning of the Election Commission However, in other words, to highlight the promises made by the net, Saravans are making them. It can be seen that his poll symbol is also a trash can. In general, if you want to fall into promises that can never be fulfilled, you can throw your votes in the trash. In his manifesto, Saravan also promised a robot to reduce the housewife’s workload, a boat for each family along with canals for boat trips, an artificial snow mountain 300 meters high to keep his area cool, a space research center and a cushion rocket launcher Saravanan, who lives with his poor elderly parents and is yet to marry, says he borrowed interest money to pay Rs 20,000 in deposits to register his letters of appointment. The independent candidate criticizes political parties for “turning politics into a money winner” and ignoring people’s well-being. “While in power they do not work to provide jobs, to feed agriculture or even to provide clean air or to connect rivers. Only during election time do they try to seduce people by throwing money at them and not letting them go. to decide properly, “Saravans said. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Twitter announces measures to protect India from manipulation With so much at stake, political parties in Tamil Nadu have taken populism to a new high even though the state is in a $ 5 billion debt. AIADMK, aiming for a third term, has promised free washing machines, a monthly payment of Rs 1,500 for housewives, six free cylinders for each family and one government job for each family, among others. West Bengal tops the political ads on Facebook that spend among polling-related states DMK, which is trying to get to the top, has promised to lower the price of petrol by Rs 5 per liter and diesel by Rs 4 per liter, a free internet tab in addition to waiving student loans. However, it can be seen that Kamal Haasan MNM was the first to launch the idea of ​​a housewife page. For Internal News and Instant Updates Allow notifications You have already agreed

