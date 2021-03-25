New Zealand approves paid leave for abortions, stillbirths

Unanimously voting Wednesday, the New Zealand parliament passed a bill that would allow mothers and their partners three days of paid maternity leave if they experience a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The bill extends to women who lose a child at any point during pregnancy and includes their partners as well as parents hoping to adopt or have a child through replacement.

GinnyAndersen, the main sponsor of the law, said during the final reading of the invoice that the legislation allows women and their partners to evade permission to use “at a time when they are dealing with extreme losses”.

“The grief that comes with miscarriage is not a disease; it is a loss, and that loss takes time to recover physically and time to recover mentally,” Andersen said.

In celebration of the passage of the bill, Andersen, a member of the Labor Party,cicerone that she was “proud to have made a change for the better.”

Barbara Kuriger, a member of the National Party, said about 20,000 women in New Zealand each year have a miscarriage or stillbirth. “This is something many women would go through every day,” she said.

While some employers in New Zealand already have their own policies to secure leave for misery under these circumstances, not all do so, Kuriger said.

The bill applies to known and unknown pregnancies, and women will not have to provide proof of their pregnancy to employers. The bill, however, does not apply to abortions, Kuriger said.

Under the bill, a miscarriage is defined as the end of a pregnancy within the first 20 weeks, while a stillbirth occurs after.

New York Times reported that a previous law in New Zealand required employers to offer paid misery leave for stillbirths, but not abortions.

Andersen told the Times that New Zealand may be the first country to offer such an extended break of misery in these cases.

According to guardian, India has a law requiring six weeks of paid leave for women who have a miscarriage, but the law is not applicable to most workers, who often engage in informal work.

The UK only allows women to take maternity leave if a stillbirth occurs after 24 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Guardian. Australia offers unpaid abortion leave after 12 weeks, the Times reported.

In the United States, employers are not required to offer leave for miscarriage or stillbirth, forcing many women to use their sick leave to take time off work if they are able to get one.

New Zealand schools will offer free menstrual products.

According to American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 100 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later in the US result in a stillbirth. Mayo Clinic says that about 10% to 20% of pregnancies result in abortions, although the figure is likely to be higher due to some occurring so early in pregnancy that the woman is unaware.

Andersen said forcing a woman to use her sick time for a miscarriage or stillbirth is “heartless” and “wrong.”

“I hope that this bill will go some way in allowing women to feel more comfortable when talking about abortion and that they feel comfortable seeking help and assistance in what is a great physical and emotional loss, without the pressure of financial insecurity or leave. insufficient to get that time needed to grieve, “Andersen said.

