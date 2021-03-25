Bargain Hunters Help Set Up Turkey Fighting ETF





After suffering a sharp decline, funds traded for Turkey-specific country exchanges have begun to recover as market hunters look to a market that experienced the worst two-day decline in two decades. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NasdaqGM: TUR) rose 3.4% on Wednesday and was proving its long-term support on average 200-day moving average. TUR fell about 20% during the last two trading sessions. Turkish markets rallied after a chaotic trading day Monday in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire the country’s central bank governor Naci Agbal, but markets have since calmed down following reassurances from Turkish officials, Bloomberg reports. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would try to avoid any extreme action under Agbals successor Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reaffirmed Erdogan’s belief that high inflation is the result of high interest rates, so markets can expect lower interest rates from the Turkish central bank ahead. We had begun removing some of the safeguards as we saw opportunities in some stocks, Semih Kara, chief investment officer at Tacirler Asset Management, told Bloomberg. Turkey BIST 100 index gains were driven by shares of exporters and foreign exchange earnings companies, which should benefit from the weakening of Turkey’s free currency or the strengthening of foreign currencies. Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with another pivot at the central bank, Bloberberg told Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment. With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built up valuable credibility with investors, so his immediate departure and little clarity on the way forward left investors afraid of the worst. Dragging into Turkish markets this week, the free currency fell more than 15% on Monday and some analysts predict further devaluation against the US dollar, with options traders showing their more bearish stance against the registered currency. Unlike previous periods, such as in 2018 or November 2020, interest rate hikes may not stop cheap devaluation because any tightening has proved short-lived, Bloichberg told Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG. What will end the next episode of cheap depreciation? I am wondering, without having an answer. For more news and information, visit our Capital ETF Channel.

