Greek Independence Day events culminate in the military parade





ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Fighter jets flew from the ancient Acropolis and tanks roared in front of parliament in central Athens on Thursday as Greece celebrated the centenary of its independence war culminating in a military parade attended by personalities from Britain, France and Russia, but no member of the public.

As Greece struggles to contain a renewed rise in coronavirus infections that are straining the health system, crowds normally following the road have been banned from this year’s Independence Day parade, with the public able to watch only through live television coverage or broadcast in the Internet.

Greece invited personalities from Russia, France and Britain, the great powers that had given vital assistance in the nation’s struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire, to take part in the celebrations marking 200 years since the beginning of the Greek rebellion. British Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and French Defense Minister Florence Parly were in Athens for the events, along with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. French President Emanuel Macron had to attend, but withdrew a few days ago as coronavirus infections began in France and he tightened restrictions domestically. Charles, Mishustin, Parly and Anastasiades laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside parliament before the start of the military parade, which included a cavalry unit and marching troops from the army, navy and air force, as well as police, firefighters and Coast Guard. Fighter planes and helicopters flew in formation over central Athens – they included a U.S. Air Force plane, French Rafale aircraft and Britain’s Royal Air Force Voyager aircraft, on which Prince Charles flew to Greece, the Union Jack decorated in a tail. Unable to see the parade in person, many Athenians took to the balconies in the city center to watch the flight, taking pictures with cameras and cell phones. The revolt of Greek Independence began in the Mani region of the southern Peloponnese peninsula in 1821 and continued for years without official foreign support, with the Greeks gradually being troubled by dissent and strife. In 1827, with the revolution almost destroyed, the war fleets of Britain, Russia and France intervened to destroy a Turkish-Egyptian fleet in the Gulf of Navarino, in the western Peloponnese. This essential blow enabled the Greeks to fight and eventually gain independence in 1830. Speaking during an official dinner Wednesday night, Prince Charles noted his ties to Greece, his grandfather’s country and his father’s birthplace. “Feeling a deep connection to Greece – its landscapes, its history and its culture – I am hardly alone: ​​there is something of its essence to all of us,” he said. “As a source of Western civilization, the spirit of Greece pervades our societies and our democracies. Without it, our laws, our art, our way of life, would never have flourished like them. ” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis kicked off Thursday’s celebrations by taking part in raising the Greek flag at the Acropolis. “Two centuries ago, a handful of fighters stationed inside and outside Greece raised the flag of independence. They set in motion a process the completion of which even they themselves could not have dreamed of. “With the help of their allies, they fought heroically and won their freedom,” Mitsotakis said in a speech. “Throughout the history of Greece as an independent nation,” we have lived moments of triumph and pain. Wise decisions, but also great mistakes, “he said.” But in all the great tribulations of mankind our land has always been on the side of proper history. “ Mitsotakis noted that this year’s Independence Day was “unique but also different, as it finds us in the final battle with the pandemic. With great difficulty but with obvious victories now. In addition, our national vaccination campaign is called Freedom “. Despite being under blockade-type measures since early November, Greece has seen spiral coronavirus infections, with a record number of patients intubated in intensive care units and dozens of daily deaths. Hospitals are strained to their limits, with many ICUs in capacity. By Wednesday evening, the total number of pandemic deaths had reached 7,649 and there were about 245,000 total infections confirmed in the country with about 11 million.

