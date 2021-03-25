This virtual mini-fest is helping London celebrate Holi at Home

The Holi celebrations in London are somewhat awaited this year, thanks to our old traveler. Usually, the capital’s Hindu community would gather together to celebrate the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil – often characterized by street parties and large gatherings bursting with color (you have probably seen rainbow travelers who result).

In the new normal, we saw Diwali celebrations take on new forms, as well Kumari Burman’s amazing light installation for Tate Britain and floating flower inspired by rangoli patterns in Canary Wharf Jubilee Park Fountain – both could be enjoyed at a safe distance, using only the pupils of the eyes. We also saw people from all over the UK getting together to celebrate virtually, like those who took the holidays #Share your light challenge to share positivity and light with their communities on Instagram.

That made us think (and when we do, we mean Time Out and Instagram) – is there any way we can help Londoners safely celebrate Rangwali Holi’s holy day at home this Monday March? Yes, yes we can: letting them enjoy and learn about traditions, delicacies and dancing through some of the inspiring Creators of Instagram.

Before going straight to our virtual mini-party, we reached out to the three Londoners who will be our hosts to find out exactly what to expect.

@cookinboots on Instagram

@cookinboots – Boss, columnist and author

As a chef at London Cuisine, Ravinder Bhogal creates ‘immigrant cuisine’ by taking a playful approach to the laziness of the world and serving dishes that take inspiration from its many heritage and traditions. When she is not in the kitchen, she puts the pen on paper – writing food columns for her Harper’s Bazaar AND Weekend FT.

Join Chef Ravinder @cookinboots this Monday March 29 at noon @thenitlondon while she serves Jikon getting the popular Indian dish of street food bhel puri.

Thinking a while before the pandemic, how would you usually celebrate Holi?

‘Like most festivals, for me the festivities revolve around food! In both Diwali and Holi, I like to prepare my own versions of Indian street or roof food – which are like small plates or cork, but each one is fragrant – a hot, sweet balance and sour that makes them addictive! Whistle why I am preparing a take on one of my favorite Indian roofs – Jikoni bhel puri – for Holi at home. Like a party in your mouth! ‘

What is so special about celebrating Holi in London? Any events in London where you would normally attend?

‘Wonderful is wonderful when the Indian diaspora joins to celebrate Holi in London. My chef Vivek Singh is known for the amazing Holi parties he hosts on his terrace at the Cinnamon Kitchen in the City. Throwing paint on aliens is a wonderful icebreaker! It is also extremely fun to see colorful travelers scattered in the pipe, after the party. ‘

Why is it important for you to attend Holi at Home this year?

‘I truly believe that all religious celebrations are for sharing and not for gathering. Celebrating each other’s cultural and religious holidays unites communities and helps us expand our knowledge, horizons and palettes. It’s a culture sharing that makes our lives (and most importantly our food traditions) richer, so I’m excited to be attending Holi at home to share the festivities with everyone through Instagram. ‘

Holi is a time to connect with friends and loved ones. How have you stayed connected to your community, friends and family over the past year?

‘It has been wonderful to be able to talk to people on Zoom calls – especially friends and family abroad – to have a cocktail or dinner with them. And Instagram is ideal for staying connected, especially for continuing to mock my cousins! One account that has bought me endless joy this year is @ravneeteats: the queen of mega-talented sweets and the all-round inspiring young woman. Her account is nirvana paste and always makes me hungry! ‘

@nishadavdra on Instagram

@nishadavdra – Henna jeweler and artist

Nisha Davdra creates attractive henna models that have been featured at weddings, parties and even in the adaptation of Disney’s live action for ‘Cinderella’. She uses antique color to create intricate designs, while sharing traditional stories told about Holi like that of Prahlad and other legends that help inspire positivity in modern days.

Join Nisha @nishadavdra this Monday March 29 at 3 p.m. @thenitlondon to recreate the popular henna patterns in Holi celebration.

Thinking a while before the pandemic, how would you usually celebrate Holi?

‘I usually celebrate Holi with my mom in a very low-key way that fits in with our busy lives and work. I go to her house around noon and she tells me traditional stories like that of Prahlad and Holika, which I will tell in my Instagram Live session for Holi at home. Later we make popcorn and sit around a fire at an event to mark Holin. I have always wanted to celebrate Holi in India, on the streets throwing water and colored powder: there is such a sense of liveliness and community about it! ‘

What is so special about celebrating Holi in London? Any events in London where you would normally attend?

‘London is such a diverse city in both culture and inclusion. I like that anyone can come and experience Holi’s enthusiasm, spring celebration and have the opportunity to be part of something so delightful. I am so happy Holi at Home can bring this holiday to people at home wherever they are this year! ‘

Why is it important for you to attend Holi at Home this year?

‘I know how important it is to pass on our cultural experiences to our children. My children are not Hindu like me, they are Muslims and it has been important for me to give them my experiences which they love and enjoy. Since this year is difficult for them with upheaval in their schooling, the principles and morals of Prahlad’s history are always important. ‘

Holi is a time to connect with friends and loved ones. How have you stayed connected to your community, friends and family over the past year?

‘Social media has helped me stay in touch with my friends and entertained me through blocking. Some of my favorite new Instagram links include Mark Kanemura (@ mkik808), a LA performer who directs live dancing instances for which I danced along with my daughter, and Layton Williams (@LaytonWilliams) who has were a real inspiration despite the difficulties faced by the actors while the theaters were closed. ‘

@sugapuffofficial on Instagram

@sugapuffofficial – Presenter and entertainer

Sugapuff has kept thousands of people laughing throughout the pandemic with his viral dancing videos and humor sketches. A font of positivity and good feelings, he is also a regular contributor to the presenter of the BBC Asian Network and VEVO. Having trained as a modern Bollywood dancer in his teens, Sugapuff learns the moves to love any crowd.

Join @sugapuffofficial this Monday March 29 at 5 p.m. @thenitlondon to Learn Bollywood Moves for Holi or Any Desi Party!

Thinking a while before the pandemic, how would you usually celebrate Holi?

‘A typical Holi would be for me to call my friends to see who is hosting a Holi party and then head to a party at home! Walking through the door I would smell Indian cakes, delicious fried foods and a scent of incense sticks, and I would see colorful decorations, candles and of course all my friends dancing to Bollywood music and showing their best moves . Eventually everyone would start throwing gulal (colored powder) over everyone else! ‘

What is your favorite memory of Holly in London?

‘Naz Choudhury, a Bollywood choreographer and CEO of BollyFlex, invited me to a Holi party in Greenwich back in 2015. There were dhol players (double bottom drums), a young crowd dancing up and down and everyone was throwing brightly colored powders at each other: it was so exciting! The powders pay homage to the bright colors seen during the spring season and make Holi events so vivid that they become part of them! ‘

Why is it important for you to attend Holi at Home this year?

‘Holi is such a fun holiday and it is a shame that people cannot go out and gather this year, due to the blockage. However, virtual festivals like Holi at home can help bring the holiday to people, wherever they are celebrating and I am very happy to be involved. The pandemic has made things very difficult for people, so I want to encourage everyone to do what makes you happy and smile – because your mental health matters. ‘

Holi is a time to connect with friends and loved ones. How have you stayed connected to your community, friends and family over the past year?

‘Over the past year, I have used Instagram to stay connected with friends and family, from simple things like posting my Stories cooking and discussing random topics, to sharing Reels with me singing or dancing to made them smile (like this!). For anyone looking for more positivity or activities to get past the blockage, painter Jade Laurice (@jadelaurice) has done some fun and creative art classes on IG Live, and Laura-Jane Popsey (@ljpopsey) keeps me smiling with her candid life accounts as a single mom on Instagram. I love how she really holds it! ‘

Join Holi Celebrations at Home at Instagram Time and Time Out London on Monday 29 March from noon