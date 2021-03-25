Russia says Alexey Navalny is generally “in good health” as his team expresses concerns





The Criminal Service of the Russian Federation (FSIN) said on Thursday that prisoners in the Vladimir region of the country, where Navalny is being held, underwent medical examinations on Wednesday at the request of the prisoners, according to state media TASS.

Navalny was among those examined and the anti-corruption activist was “in generally good and stable health,” the FSIN statement said.

He has been a thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin for many years, raising concerns about his safety in the country, and the activist nearly died after being poisoned with nerve agent Novichok last August.

or joint investigation by CNN and the Bellingcat group implicated the Russian Security Service (FSB) in poisoning Navalny. Russia denies involvement in the poisoning, but some Western officials and Navalny himself have openly blamed the Kremlin. Navalny returned to Russia in January from a five-month stay in Germany, where he was recovering.

Navalny’s legal team told CNN on Wednesday that he had complained of back pain last week and on Tuesday began to feel numbness in one of his legs. Vadim Kobzev, one of the activist’s lawyers, told CNN that he and his colleague Olga Mikhailova were waiting in penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov in the Vladimir region to see Navalny for a pre-scheduled visit Wednesday. After several hours of waiting they were not allowed to see him. The suspect was told the visit had been canceled due to “regime measures”. “What lies behind this, we do not know,” Kobzev said. “We want to be able to see him in order to be sure of his health condition. [Last] “On Friday, he was examined by a neurologist, the diagnosis was never given after that.” The lawyer added: “He was prescribed two ibuprofen tablets a day. It all started with the back, [on Tuesday] he said his leg had started to feel numb. “If leg problems are related to the spine, not being a doctor, I can not tell you.” Navalny’s lawyers said they had entered the criminal colony on Thursday, but it is unclear if they will meet with the activist Navalny was jailed earlier this year for violating probation for a 2014 case in which he received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. A Moscow court considered the 11 months Navalny had already spent under house arrest as part of the verdict and replaced the remainder of his probation with a prison sentence last month. Kobzev stressed on Wednesday that it was important for Navalny’s lawyers to meet with him to check on his well-being. “We believe that, first, we should see him, and second, he should be examined by a civilian specialist who will diagnose and prescribe the treatment he may undergo,” he said, adding that at least one of the activist’s lawyers see him every day. Maria Pevchikh, head of the investigation unit of the Navalny anti-corruption fund, went on Twitter to express her concerns about his health. “This is the first time Navalny’s lawyers were not allowed to see him on a given day. Alexey’s exact whereabouts are currently unknown,” she wrote. “FSIN said Navalny had undergone a medical examination in the colony and his health was found to be ‘satisfactory’,” Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter. “In Omsk they also said so,” she added, referring to the time Navalny was in a coma after his poisoning in 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos