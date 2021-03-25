Suez Canal Ship Block to be handled by Elite Team From SMIT Salvage

A large number of ships were being built around the Suez Canal amid warnings that the rescue team could take days – or even weeks – to deliver the giant container ship blocking the main waterway.

Work to re-swim Ever provided and allow passage for oceangoing carriers almost pulled $ 10 billion worth of oil and consumer goods continued unsuccessfully in Egypt on Thursday. Towers and excavators have so far failed to move the ship and some experts say the crisis could drag on for days. The Suez Canal Authority has temporarily suspended traffic along the waterway.

“I can not rule out that it could take weeks if the ship is really stuck,” said Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis Westminster, the rescue company’s parent company. The process would take so long if “you have to get rid of the load and also have to do the cleaning,” he said in an interview on TV Nieuwsuur program in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

LOOK: How long will the Suez Canal be blocked?

About 12% of global trade passes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have been fighting over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. Right now, all that traffic is backed by Ever given the southern part of the canal, creating another hurdle for global supply chains already strained by the pandemic-related e-commerce boom.

At about a quarter of a mile (400 meters) long and weighing 200,000 tons, the large size of the ship is a great effort to dig it. A large yellow excavator, about twice as tall as its driver, looked like a children’s toy parked near the bow of the ship.

Here is the last one:

The front of the boat is attached about 5 feet (16 feet) to the canal wall, which is one of the main obstacles to fully re-navigating it, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cleansing is done to remove the sand from the front body, so it can be pulled aside, according to people familiar with the matter.

Efforts to re-swim the ship resumed again Thursday, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime service provider.

Ship SMIT Salvage BV Boca Da Vinci, which is in Port Said, Egypt, is on standby and ready to help

“In our view, the situation now does not appear to be moving towards a speedy resolution as it is not a simple argument,” Braemar told ACM Shipbroking in a report Thursday. “Now we do not rule out a few days of blockage in the canal as, among other things, the ship will most likely be lightened and dug at the edges.”

An excavator clears the area around the arch of the ship stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal on March 25. Source: Suez Canal Authority

The fight to move the ship falls SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees fly from one transport incident to another, often board ships during violent storms. Of Japan Nippon Salvage Co. is also committed to assisting in re-sailing, according to a statement from Ever Given operator Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd.

How to move a 200,000 ton ship from a canal wall

the best chance of getting transport back to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the master of rescue responsible for the re-navigation of the Costa Concordia, which overthrew Italy in 2012.

Rescuers may need to lighten the boat by removing things such as ballast water, which helps keep it steady while at sea. Fuels can also be discharged.

The container ship Ever Given blocks the Suez Canal on March 25th.

A rough estimate shows that the blockage is traffic about $ 9.6 billion in traffic per day, based on calculations by Lloyd’s list suggesting that westbound traffic is worth about $ 5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic about $ 4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 ships were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates are 165.

“The biggest impact we are seeing from all the ships we are pursuing is around some large parts and container shipping,” said Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Vice President of Refining, Chemicals and Petroleum Markets Alan Gelder in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We see less impact on oil, petroleum products and LNG, but the impact on those things gets bigger if we are still in this situation for a few days.”

Tight fit There is not much room for maneuver in the Suez Canal for a ship as large as ever given Source: Suez Canal Authority and ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg



The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blew sand along the shores of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow – less than 675 meters wide (205 meters) in some places – and can be difficult to navigate when visually impaired.

But Ever Given kept its way through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As winds of up to 46 miles per hour swept the dust around her, the crew lost control of the ship and she was sidelined on a sandy embankment, almost blocking the entire canal.

At the heart of it all is the massive scale of the ship. Container ships have doubled in size in the past decade as global trade has expanded, making the job of moving such ships much more difficult when they get stuck.

Even as the main roads – including the Suez Canal – have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate large ships, the work of digging them up after being blocked takes on great power.

The blockade highlights a major risk facing the transport industry as more and more ships transit maritime drowning points including the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca. Such events may become more common as boats become larger and waterways become more congested.

Ships along with the stuck Ever container ship delivered to the Suez Canal on March 25th. Source: Suez Canal Authority

Oil companies have begun to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an increase in interest from oil companies seeking to book boats with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and some offers for space in pipelines that allow the waterway to be bypassed completely.

For now, this is a single action in the case. Container boats will most likely have to wait for it, as the main alternative is the unattractive cruise option around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the US has diverted the course to the Cape of Good Hope hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note Thursday.

Owners of damaged oil tankers are making money again in the Suez blockade

“We are now looking at ship diversions – and we are waiting,” Braemar said in his report. Large tankers transporting oil products from the Atlantic basin “are now likely to appreciate a passage around the Cape of Good Hope.”

– With the help of Alex Longley, Julian Lee, Anthony Di Paola, Javier Blas, Sergio Chapa, Robert Tuttle, Aaron Clark, Mirette Magdy, Jack Wittels, Fred Pals, Yvonne Yue Li, Lucia Kassai and Elaine He

(Updates with details of cleaning operations in paragraph seven.)