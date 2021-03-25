Child asylum seekers ‘falling’ due to Interior Ministry delays | Immigration and asylum

Children are falling emotionally and physically because the UK asylum system came to a halt during the pandemic, according to social workers and charities.

Young people who have arrived in the UK on their own have faced major delays in making an asylum decision after the Home Office system for interviewing children was largely banned last March, resulting in a devastating emotional impact.

These delays have had serious consequences on their mental and physical health, including reports of self-harm, insomnia and stress-related disorders such as hair loss and painful skin diseases, a report shows.

For children, the usual procedure would involve two interviews before a decision by the Home Office. The system has been suspended since March 2020 for almost all cases due to Covid restrictions, despite interviews for adults resuming last summer. After launching a pilot program of conducting remote interviews in Kent, the Home Office said it hoped to provide them nationally, but only 37 of the 343 local authorities in England have registered. Over the past two weeks, children in some areas have received dates for distance interviews.

Quick Guide How children fleeing conflict reach the UK show Seek asylum Most children escape persecution and endure dangerous journeys across continents alone, often falling into the hands of traffickers or smugglers along the way. In 2018, 3,063 unaccompanied child asylum seekers arrived in the UK, the third highest number in Europe. Dublin Regulation III These are children who come here seeking asylum elsewhere in the EEA, to join family or relatives. In 2018, 159 unaccompanied children arrived in the UK via this route. The Home Office has confirmed that the UK will continue to be bound by the Dublin provisions during the Brexit implementation period. Duplicate changes Implemented by Article 67 of the Immigration Act 2016, these are unaccompanied children brought to the UK who have sought asylum elsewhere in Europe. The number agreed between the government and local authorities was 480. In addition to the 220 brought when the Calais camp was cleared in Autumn 2016, the government has stated that they will not provide additional figures but will announce when the 480 quota is met. Displacement of Children in Need (VCRS) Scheme This scheme was also announced during the adoption of the 2016 act. These are not all unaccompanied children; some will arrive with family members. The number of individuals displaced through this route in 2018 was 688, but this also includes adults, as many children in this scheme have been displaced with their families. The scheme was not designed to be a road mainly for unaccompanied children, but some children have been displaced without any family members and placed under the care of local authorities. In 2018, 1,072 children were granted refugee status with 73 other humanitarian protections. Diane Taylor

According to Statistics of the Ministry of Interior, 2,868 unaccompanied children have applied for asylum in 2020. Government guidelines themselves acknowledge that these children are among the most vulnerable in the country.

A report by Greater Immigration Assistance Unit in Manchester (GMIAU) calls on the Home Office to take decisions on all child asylum applications without interviews when possible and speed up the system for distance interviews, saying it is inhumane to wait for them to wait any longer.

The report describes a child supported by the service who has been stuck in oblivion awaiting a decision for more than a year and a half. In Greater Manchester the average time is 410 days. A previous six-month target for processing asylum applications was lifted in 2019.

Research on the impact of delays was based on children in Greater Manchester but services across the country have echoed his findings.

Delays have caused many children to have turned 18 while awaiting a decision, which means they will no longer automatically receive the same protections and support as a legal representative, a responsible adult and an interpreter.

As well as reports of a deterioration in mental health by children expressing anxiety about their status in the UK, in addition to blocking pressures, social workers have also reported that relationships with friends and adults in the lives of these children have begun to deteriorate. A social worker in Greater Manchester said one young person had stopped trusting the professionals who worked with him, another reported a lack of engagement with education.

The delays have had a negative impact on children in all areas of their lives, including psychological, developmental, educational and social, said Maya Pritchard, youth affairs administrator at the South London Refugee Association. She said she was aware of the discussions between the members Consortium for Refugee and Migrant Children that children have experienced significant delays in their asylum applications throughout the UK, including Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and south-west and Scotland.

Neena Acharya, senior attorney at the Coram Children’s Legal Center, said the wait for more than a year was not uncommon for the children she represented. She said delays in processing decisions for children processed through the national referral mechanism when they are suspected of being victims of modern slavery have also increased, with Covid cited as a jailbreak card.

Denise McDowell, head of the GMIAU, called for urgent action to withdraw children’s asylum applications again. There are children in bedrooms driven towards self-harm, suffering from constant insomnia, losing their hair, unable to concentrate, and giving up on the future. It happens because our children are stuck, waiting as adults try to figure out how to settle their asylum claims during a pandemic, she said.

If the Interior Ministry is unable to move the system, the only reasonable option is to grant asylum now to all these children who have been waiting in oblivion, she added.

Afzal Khan, Labor MP for Manchester Gorton, said he had seen firsthand the devastating impact of delays on asylum seekers within his constituency as they struggled to rebuild their lives in the city. Asking the Interior Ministry to address the report’s findings, he said: “It is particularly shocking to see children affected by these delays at the top of the emotional number of school closures and closures.”

Children seeking asylum in the UK alone are becoming victims of Home Office disability and the emotional impact of this is devastating. All children deserve a safe and happy childhood.

Kevin Foster, Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, said the research showed that the asylum system was broken and in desperate need of reform, so those who really need support are welcomed through safe and legal ways.

He said the government was working to fix the current backlog by increasing operational capacity and improving processes so that decisions can be handled efficiently. We are also giving priority to children seeking unaccompanied asylum and vulnerable applicants, so those of descent need support.