The Brazils presidential election is scheduled, amigos, more than 18 months before it is held. And this is sad news for Brazil, Latin America, America and the Brazilians in America.

I’m jumping with a gun, you say? Maybe. Still, while in the US we currently have only one cult of political personality, Brazil has two and the Supreme Court of the countries simply ignited the presidential candidacy of the second cult leader. Brazil can also print ballots now.

A showdown between incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and former left-wing President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva for the October 2, 2022 contest will make for an electrically polarized political samba in Brazil over the next year and a half. (The United States may even seem bipartisan in comparison.) But when all, regardless of the outcome, the future of Latin America’s largest nation and Florida’s largest export market will not look much brighter, perhaps worse, than it seems even at this terribly low moment.

Consider and make sure I sit down as I consider it a second four-year term for Bolsonaro, whom critics already call the worst president since Brazil became a republic 132 years ago. His attempt on Neanderthal to restore what he calls the glory days of its brutal military dictatorship (1964-1985) has undermined the country’s democracy, burned record parts of the Amazon rainforest and, as a result of his denial of creeping pandemic, helped condemn Brazil to the world’s second highest number of COVID-19 after US deaths.

As America’s COVID death curve begins to flatten, this week Brazil for the first time saw more than 3,000 pandemic victims in a single day. Insidious variants of the COVID virus continue to fill the country’s intensive care units, and Bolsonaro simply had to appoint the fourth health minister of his two-year administration.

Yet Bolsonaro showed up outside the presidential palace on Sunday to remove his protective mask and tell a crowd of mostly masked supporters that Brazilian mayors and governors enforcing pandemic restrictions are petty tyrants obstructing your freedom. ! Then he told them, ominously, to rely on the armed forces to protect your freedom!

Even so, betting against Bolsonaro and his “Make Brazil Military Again” movement is still as dumb as believing in FiveThirtyEight polls that said Donald Trump the MAGA tribe was disappearing last year. What is the reason why Lula’s sudden political resurgence has so many besieged anti-Bolsonarists feeling back with hope.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Brazil ruled that the judge overseeing the trial and sentencing of corruption in Lulas 2016 was politically biased. The decision, on top of another decision this month overturning Lula’s sentence, opens the door to his presidential candidacy in 2022. And, traveling with voters’ memories of his two-term presidency boom economy that ended a decade ago first, 75-year-old Lula has already charged before Bolsonaro in some surveys.

Epic corruption

Then why do Brazilians like me applaud? Because, while I certainly do not consider Lula, Darth Vader Bolsonaro, I also do not think that this particular leader of Brazil in the past is the one who can lead him into the future.

I am largely an admirer of Lula’s presidency and the way she ran a third capitalist-socialist way that raised some 40 million Brazilians in the middle class. In my interviews with him in those days he projected a basic etiquette that seems completely absent in Bolsonaro. But when Lula left office, I was still painfully aware of how much hed hey horse ignored during his eight years in Braslia things I really do not think he is interested in or able to fix. Like:

Eraldo Peres A Brazilian COVID-19 patient was taken to a hospital in Brasilia on Tuesday.

Its economy relies on low-tech and high-risk exports of goods. The need with five alarms to reform Brazil’s massive cancer bureaucracy and update its dilapidated infrastructure. And most of all, Brazil’s epic corruption including that of his left-wing Labor Party, his cult, which helped oust his hand-elected successor, Dilma Rousseff, five years ago and push it so far. many Brazilians towards Bolsonaro.

Eighty percent of Brazilian voters here in South Florida also went to Bolsonaro. They’ve annoyed her ever since, but they can’t stand Lula, either. So I ask them: who is the woman or man that could be Brazil the third political path?

You and the voters there have 18 months to understand this. Or leave Brazil to political cults.