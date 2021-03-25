Germany Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production





We can clearly see that British facilities are producing for the UK. The United States does not export, and that is why we are dependent on what can be produced in Europe, she said. At the summit, she said European leaders planned to talk about how the bloc could ensure a more sustainable supply of vaccines in the future. Merkel has previously urged the EU to be very careful with vaccine export bans. But she has said she supports the Bloc Executive Committee’s efforts to ensure vaccine contracts are met, citing supply problems the EU has had with AstraZeneca’s intent. She told Parliament that in addition to securing its supply, the EU must work with other vaccine-producing countries to ensure sufficient vaccines are available to anyone around the world in need. If we do not succeed with that, we will face mutations again and again, which increase the potential risk that vaccines will no longer be effective, she said. Germany has recorded more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country’s disease control center announced on Thursday 22,657 new confirmed daily cases, up from 17,504 new daily cases a week ago. We are in the third wave and again we see an exponential increase, warned Merkel. Merkel and state governors earlier this week agreed on a new framework to test and slow down the spread of the virus, though it withdrew from a planned 5-day closure over Easter. Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed. A plan drawn up earlier this month to allow limited reopening of stores, for example, contains an emergency curfew under which regions are supposed to re-impose restrictions when the number of weekly infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents in three consecutive days. Germany is currently registering 113.3 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants across the country, with wide regional variations. Merkel called on Germans to be vaccinated as soon as they could and to use coronavirus tests as a bridge to help slow the spread of the virus until enough people are vaccinated. The more we try, the less we have to limit, she said. She said that with the increased vaccines and tests, a light at the end of the tunnel is visible and urged the Germans to be as positive as possible. You can achieve nothing if you only ever see the negatives, she said. No wonder it is said to be critical whether the glass is half full or half empty. If it is always only half full, we will not be able to develop the necessary creative powers as a place to emerge from this crisis. Follow the AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

