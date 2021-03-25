Kenya to give priority to persons over 58 years of age in vaccination

Kenya’s health ministry announced on Monday that it would immediately begin prioritizing people over the age of 58 in the massive COVID-19 vaccination.

The ministry noted an increase in new daily infections that prompted the East African country to declare a third wave of the virus, adding that there was an increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

According to our data, these (persons aged 58 and over) are at greater risk of serious illness and account for 60 percent of our registered deaths, said a statement from the ministry.

As of Thursday, Kenya had reported a total of 124,707 COVID-19 infections with 2,066 victims.

The workload in countries is the eighth highest in Africa and the death toll is also the eighth highest recorded on the continent.

The Ministry of Health encouraged political, religious and community leaders to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to increase public confidence in the shock.