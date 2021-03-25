Russian borrower buys bank at heart of Michael Calvey case





The two sides in a corporate dispute that led to fraud allegations against US private equity chief executive Michael Calvey have agreed to sell the bank at the heart of the lawsuit, raising hopes of his supporters that the case against one of the biggest investors of Russia can be removed. Calvey’s company, Baring Vostok and rival Finvision, controlled by Kremlin-linked investor Artem Avetisyan and his minority partner Sherzod Yusupov, said Thursday they would sell their shares in Vostochny Bank to 10 Russian lenders Sovcombank. The sale puts an end to a rude partnership that led Russian intelligence to arrest Calvey for fraud in 2019 as well as parallel court battles over control of the bank in London, Italy, Cyprus and Blagoveshchensk, a city east of the Chinese border. Calvey and six Baring Vostok employees are on trial for Vostochny’s $ 2.5 billion ($ 33 ​​million) fraud allegation. All seven defendants deny the charges. They were released from a 19-month house arrest last November. The legal problems of the American businessman have become a major headache for the Russian business sector, which is already struggling under US sanctions and the growing role of the state in the country’s economy. Calvey is one of Russia’s most well-known foreign businessmen and Baring Vostok is one of the country’s largest foreign-backed investors. Liberal figures in Russia’s political and business institution have called for the charges to be dropped, while some have negotiated, unsuccessfully, through back channels to secure Calvey’s release. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly backed the case shortly after Calvey’s arrest and made a show of support for Avetisyan, who is a lawyer for one of his top economic advisers. A Russian court granted Avetisyan control of the bank in 2019. Vostochny said he would no longer file criminal charges against Calvey after Baring Vostok and Avetisyan resolved their legal dispute last September. But the case has continued under pressure from law enforcement and senior Kremlin officials who are wary of losing face if the charges are dropped, according to people familiar with the matter. Calvey has accused Avetisyan of abusing criminal courts to imprison his business rivals and gain control of Vostochny. A statement issued by Baring and Finvision following the September settlement said: “The corporate dispute between the shareholders has nothing to do with the criminal case.” Calvey’s supporters hope the bank sale will help him beat the charges against him or get a lighter sentence by further distancing Baring Vostok from Vostochny. People involved in trying to drop the charges, however, fear the case has taken on a life of its own due to prosecutors’ reluctance to admit mistakes. “Logic meant it [the Vostochny sale could mean the charges will be dismissed] despite Mike’s case, “said a source close to the dispute. “But so far it has challenged logic. They seem to be taking their time. ” Sovcombank, which is exploring a potential flight, said the acquisition would help it expand its retail banking operations, branch network and presence in Siberia and the Russian Far East, where Vostochny’s main business is concentrated. Neither party disclosed the financial terms of the deal, which they said took place “on market terms”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos