Biden says he wants to end the war in Yemen: These should be his next steps

Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of the brutal war in Yemen. The Biden administration has made some positivespoliticsrelocations to Yemen so far to help end this conflict, including the removal of the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation for Houthis, imposed at the last minute by former President Donald Trump. The new administration has also moved to halt US military involvement and arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for offensive operations and appointed a special envoy to Yemen. But whether President Joe Biden is serious about his offering promise to increase diplomacy to end the war in Yemen, more needs to be done.

An urgent first step to prevent millions of people from starving to death in Yemen is for the international community to put pressure on Saudi Arabia for an immediate, unconditional lifting of the blockade on Yemen. And another crucial step for successful peace negotiations is for the Biden administration to seek a new, more balanced United Nations Security Council (UNSCR) Resolution to replaceUNSCR 2216.

The resolution was drafted by Saudi Arabia in 2015 to secure international legitimacy for its blockade and military operations, assuming it would meet the objectives of ousting Houthis from Sanaa and reinstating President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi within weeks. Six years into a war in which Houthi rebels now control areas of the country that are home to 80 percent of Yemen’s population, UNSCR 2216 has become obsolete, most importantly in its call for the Houthis to withdraw their forces immediately and unconditionally.

The Saudis just this week got the resolution on them truce proposal, demanding that the Houthis give up their weapons and abandon their territory. Surprisingly, HouthisREJECTEDthe last Saudi proposal, stating that it offered nothing new, and theykeep insistingthat the US-backed Saudi blockade on Yemen be lifted before they agree on a ceasefire.

Worst place on earth

In promoting the need for offensive operations, codenamed Operation Decisive Storm, in 2015, Saudi Arabia claimed that continued air strikes and an impenetrable naval blockade were necessary to fight Houthi rebels in the north (bordering the kingdom) and to restore deported Yemenis, internationally recognized government. With early and generous US military support and arms sales to the Saudi / UAE-led coalition, this war has created the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, with 400,000 children is expected to starve this year. Just this month, the UN World Food Program Chiefstatedthat the humanitarian situation in Yemen is going to hell and that the country is now the worst place on earth.

The Saudi-led coalition has used UNSCR 2216 to legitimize its offensive operations and maintain international military support.Section 15, which calls on Member States, in particular neighboring countries with Yemen, to inspect… all cargo in Yemen, on their territory, including seaports and airports, has been used as a justification by the coalition for their six-year blockade in the country, which has been the main driver of disease and famine that has devastated millions.

Only since January this year, Saudi Arabia hastrappedships carrying much-needed fuel from anchoring in Yemen’s main port, Hodeidah, including 13 ships carrying over 350,000 metric tons of commercial fuel. This means higher fuel and food prices, less availability of clean water due to limited transportation fuel, and less electricity and no power for health facilities during a global pandemic.

An updated resolution

A new and more balanced Resolution should allow all warring parties to engage in a dialogue on a more equal playing field. This new resolution should call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire that includes ending the blockade, conducting a comprehensive peace process with the Houthis on the table, ending all humanitarian obstacles on all sides, and calling on the international community to stop military support and weapons. sales to all parties to the conflict.

The UN Security Council has considered several ceasefire proposals in recent years, though no one has ended the conflict. The Biden administration now needs to lead these efforts at the UN, especially given the more favorable political environment in the United States to end the war. Over the past few years, bipartisan support has grown in Congress to end the US. cooperation in war and addressing the humanitarian crisis, as successfully demonstrated votes in the House and Senate as welljoint letters, and publicstatements.

American lawmakersand politicsexperts have also stressed the need for a new UNSCR. In February, former UN envoy to Yemen Jamal BenomarwroteToday, this unworkable accident remains the basis for all the mediation followed by the UN for the last six years, showing that it failed. The first task of American diplomacy should be to replace the model. Washington should promote a new Security Council resolution, providing a different framework for a negotiated process that provides a place for each side in the conflict.

After six years of unimaginable human suffering, Yemen can no longer wait – UN hasreported that, at the current rate, 2.3 million children will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021. On March 11, addressing the Security Council, Executive Director of the World Food Program David Beasleysaid, Most hospitals only have electricity in their intensive care units because fuel reserves are so low. I know this first hand because I walked to the hospital and the lights were off. He prayed: hell on earth in many places in Yemen now and concluded, that the blockade should be lifted, as a humanitarian act. Otherwise, millions more will go through the crisis.

Biden must fulfill his promise urgently, to help end the war and prevent Yemen from sinking further into famine. A fair and just UN-led peace process is essential. This calls for Saudi Arabia to end the blockade and work at the United Nations for a new, more balanced approach to diplomacy.

IMAGE: Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels take to the streets of the capital Sana’a to protest the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi-led coalition on February 26, 2021. Iran-backed Houthis intensify operations against the kingdom amid clashes bloody rising to capture the last northern Marib stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP via Getty Images)