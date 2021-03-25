Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign ministers’ visit





Dozens of Uyghurs, Turkish opposition lawmakers and academics also gathered near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, while Wang met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and later with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We call on Turkey to stay with East Turkestan, said Burhan Uluyol, who joined the protest in Istanbul. We call on Turkey not to turn its back on our Uyghur people for some economic gain. He was using the term Uyghur to refer to their heart in Xinjiang. Uighurs, a Turkish group originally from the Chinas Xinjiang region, have sought refuge in Turkey for decades because of their shared cultural ties to the country. Once a champion of the Uighur issue, Turkey has become less vocal about their plight in recent years as it has developed economic ties with China. Beijing initially denied the existence of camps that banned Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has since described them as centers to provide job training and re-educate those exposed to extremists. Chinese officials deny all allegations of human rights abuses there. After his meeting with Wang, Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter that the two discussed the potential for economic co-operation between their countries and agreed to increase their co-operation against coronavirus and vaccines. Cavusoglu also said that he had conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on the Uighur Turks. China recently ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey signed years ago, raising fears among the Uighur community that they could be sent back to the country where they fled. Turkey has not yet ratified the agreement. Turkey has reached an agreement with Chinas Sinovac to buy more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement raised fears among Uighurs over the possibility that Beijing could use vaccines as leverage to gain approval of the extradition treaty. Fatma Hasan, a 21-year-old Uighur demonstrator, said she believes Wang will put pressure on Turkey to ratify the agreement. If there is pressure and the agreement is signed, we will return, she said. We are here (protesting) because we do not want to end up in such a situation. Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist the extradition law is not intended to target Uighurs for deportation. Wang arrived in Ankara as part of a regional tour that is taking him to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain. Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

