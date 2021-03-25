Chennithala moves HC against fake voters





Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday addressed the Kerala High Court seeking guidance from the State Election Commission and the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to take immediate steps to delete or freeze fake and multiple name entries in final election list published for Assembly polls. He said that physical study of voters’ settlements and an in-depth study of the final voter list published on January 20, 2021, through software was carried out by a team of experts of his party, following large-scale complaints of fake voters. Duplication The study had found that the final voter list contained duplication of names, false entries and registration of a single voter in many booths in one assembly constituency, as well as in various other constituencies. Up to 3,24,441 duplicates of names and 1,09,601 fake votes were detected in the final list distributed in 131 constituencies of the Assembly by the team of experts. Mr Chennithala said the manipulations in the voter lists became possible not due to any isolated action of any individual. It was realized that some organized government employees were behind the manipulation to give unfair political preference to certain parties. In a state where the government changed every five years, the difference in voting between the two coalition fronts was negligible. Therefore, manipulation with 4,34,042 lakh votes would have a very significant impact on the election results. BREACHES In fact, he had lodged a complaint with the CEO in this regard. However, the CEO had not taken any action regarding his complaint regarding major irregularities in the voter lists. He stressed that the false notes were made possible either by giving false statements by voters or with the cooperation of election officials. In fact, giving a false statement was a criminal offense while the preparation of such an electoral list constituted a breach of official duty by officials. But, in view of the specific provisions in the Law on Representation of the People, 1950, no criminal prosecution could be initiated without the sanctioning of the Election Commission. Mr Chennithala also requested an instruction from the Election Commission to initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for preparing and reviewing such electoral lists. He also prayed to contain those who have multiple name entries from the vote in the Assembly elections scheduled for April 6,

